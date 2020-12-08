• Debra Mejeur of Kalamazoo, Mich., said it was like being "in a dream," after she and her husband, Steve, were reunited with their black Lab Lola, who vanished from a fenced yard three years ago during a trip to suburban Chicago and was found living in a forest preserve.

• Paul Nyathi, a Zimbabwe police spokesman, said two men were arrested at the country's border with Zambia for selling fake certificates showing the bearer had tested negative for covid-19 within the past 48 hours, which is required to cross the border.

• Jamal Roundtree, 22, of Macon, Ga., faces a murder charge in a Nov. 22 fatal shooting and robbery after police said "new evidence evolved" that led them to drop charges against their initial suspect, Guadalupe Perez, who remains jailed on an immigration offense.

• Dion Lynch, 29, a surfer who was mauled by a great white shark in D'Estrees Bay, on Kangaroo Island in South Australia, managed to swim ashore and walk nearly 1,000 feet to seek help, a "remarkable" feat, according to a paramedic.

• Lori Myles, spokesman for the Mobile County, Ala., sheriff's office, said the agency deleted a photo it put on social media of a Christmas tree adorned with what they called "thugshots" of people who have been arrested, saying it wasn't worth criticism from people who called it demeaning and cruel.

• Zamir Jones and his twin brother, Zaden, both 20, accused in the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found on a street in Center Point, Ala., in what police described as a dispute over an earlier incident, were jailed on murder charges.

• Anthony Edenfield, a New Orleans police sergeant, was fired six months after he was stripped of his duties for posting racially insensitive comments on social media during national protests against racism and police brutality, department officials said.

• Paige Kimble, who won the Scripps National Spelling Bee in 1981 and who has served as its executive director since 1998, has resigned effective immediately with her final year the first since 1945 without a bee, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

• Robert Nolte of Logansport, Ind., whose cash-filled wallet was in the pocket of a paint-covered pair of pants that he threw away, got it back after a sanitation crew waded through nine tons of trash and found it, wet and smelly, near the bottom of the pile.