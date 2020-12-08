Robbery suspect fatally shot in Jacksonville, police say

A man accused in at least three separate robbery attempts in Jacksonville on Monday was fatally shot by one of his intended victims, police said.

Officers responded at roughly 10:40 p.m. to the 1500 block of South Bailey Drive for a report of an attempted aggravated robbery, according to a Jacksonville police news release issued Tuesday morning. Upon arrival, officers found a dead man, believed to be between 19 to 24 years old, and who matched the description from an earlier call about a similar crime, the release states.

Officers received the first call at about 8:05 p.m. from a Stop and Shop, 1116 S. First Street, according to the report. Over two hours later, the man, whose identity remained unknown Tuesday morning, tried to rob another victim outside her home, authorities said.

On the robber’s third attempt, one of the victims shot in self-defense, after the man had shot at them, the release states. Authorities didn’t immediately indicate how many other people were present during the third attempt.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.