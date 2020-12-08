Johnson pushes to break impasse in Brexit talks

LONDON -- With time running out and the gaps still wide in Brexit negotiations, Prime Minister Boris Johnson took personal control Monday, declaring that he will travel to Brussels later this week for a last-ditch effort to strike a trade agreement between Britain and the European Union.

Johnson's announcement, after a 90-minute phone call with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, raised the stakes as the talks enter their endgame. After 11 months of grinding negotiations, leaders are hoping a face-to-face meeting can produce a breakthrough.

"We agreed that the conditions for finalizing an agreement are not there," Johnson and von der Leyen said in a statement, adding that they had asked their negotiators to "prepare an overview of the remaining differences to be discussed in a physical meeting in Brussels in the coming days."

The key sticking points, they said, were fishing rights and state aid and fair competition for industry -- issues that have divided the two sides from the start.

Analysts welcomed Johnson's readiness to jump in, which came after days of intensive negotiations that had failed to narrow the gaps. With a deadline of Dec. 31 to conclude a deal, there were growing fears that the talks might end in failure, throwing Britain's relationship with the 27-nation bloc into flux.

"Would Boris Johnson really go to Brussels if there were no longer any hope?" said Mujtaba Rahman, an analyst at the political risk consultancy Eurasia Group. "It is the moment either for a deal, or for a final attempt to demonstrate that both sides have tried very hard to get to a deal that was ultimately out of reach."

If Johnson's talks with von der Leyen were to fail to break the impasse, Rahman said, then Britain's strategy would be to put the issue on the agenda of EU heads of government, who are gathering in Brussels on Thursday.

That reflects a belief that the negotiators have achieved as much as they can and that a new political impetus is needed to break the deadlock.

Britain left the EU in January, but little has changed yet because it remains tied to the bloc's trade rules through the end of the year.

Failure to strike a deal would compound the damage done by the coronavirus pandemic on both sides of the English Channel. But it would have far greater implications in Britain, where it would mean new trade barriers with the country's biggest partner, as well as potential friction with the United States.

"Take a moment to step back from the details and reflect on the sheer absurdity of breaking away from our nearest neighbours, who take 45% of our exports, without even a basic trade deal," Peter Ricketts, a former British national security adviser, wrote on Twitter.