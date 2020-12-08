Musicians — UAMS chief among them — staying busy

The flow of new work from Arkansas musicians has hardly abated as 2020 winds down. Let's take a look at some recently released projects that include a slab of DIY punk from Little Rock, a new band whose members include the chancellor at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and a college administrator, the latest from a Baltimore rapper who grew up in Pine Bluff and an album from a longtime Arkansas country music favorite.

"First Animal" — Trevor Bates: Sounding like a low-fi marriage of the MC5, the Stooges and Sebadoh, Little Rock's Trevor Bates blazes on this heartfelt, thrilling release that scratches that sometimes hard-to-reach itch familiar to fans of scrappy, noisy, homemade rawk'n' roll.

"My Baby's Cryin'" and "Most Incredible Animal" could be early Mudhoney outtakes, while "Words" is a loud-soft-loud sonic freakout; "Elly" is a warbly, garage-psyche nugget, "The Mole" is in-your-face aggression and "Mind of Its Own," "Skies Over Hills" and "All Along the Way" are ragged, bedroom folk.

Bates plays all the instruments on the album, which was produced by his friend Nathan Moore and recorded at Moore's home. The pair have also formed Rosebud Records to release "First Animal," which is available on cassette and streaming services. See trevorbates.bandcamp.com.

The record came together during the pandemic, when they decided to hunker down and get Bates' songs literally on tape.

"I'd been writing for myself and just jamming with some friends," Bates says during a chat last month. "But it really wasn't until this past summer, when Nathan came into some tape equipment, that we decided that during this time, when we're both in our pretty isolated bubbles, that it would be a good opportunity to get some of these things down. I guess I just had a little more energy to devote to creative endeavors."

“The Longest April,” album cover, Fox Green (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

"The Longest April" — Fox Green: Check the members of this band — UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson; Wade Derden, vice president for academic affairs at National Park College and Little Rock and Arkansas music scene veterans Dave Hoffpauir, Jason Weinheimer and Steve Kapp. There's also help from, among others, Little Rock vocalist Genine Perez, Lisa Walker of Ohio indie rock legends Wussy and Adam Weiner of Philadelphia's Low Cut Connie.

Songs range from Jayhawks-style folk-rock ("West Someday," "Can't Wait on the Moon"), low-key power-pop ("Running") and quiet, acoustic sketches ("Rosalie [In Ink]," the title cut). "The Longest April" (yes, that's a reference to the pandemic and lockdown) also has one of my favorite song titles of the year — "The Day Marc Bolan Went to Nashville" — an easy-going country tune that envisions the curly haired English glam pixie playing bongos in a nudie suit and hanging out with George Jones.

Fox Green formed not long after Alabama native Patterson arrived at UAMS 2 1/2 years ago and met Hoffpauir, who connected him with Derden.

"We got together at Dave's rehearsal space to decide if we were musically compatible and personally compatible," Patterson says. "Wade had some songs and I had a couple of songs I had been working on. We found that we were able to work together and pretty quickly we had all the songs that are on the record and a few more."

The record features seven Derden originals, four that he and Patterson co-wrote and a cover of "Cloud #9" by DFX2, an '80s new wave band from San Diego.

"It was a song they never finished," Patterson says. "We got to write some more lyrics and finish it up and I'm proud we could give those guys credit for being a great band and leaving a little bit behind for us to polish up."

"The Longest April" is available on streaming services and on CD. See foxgreen.bandcamp.com.

“Budget” album cover, RichmanPromo (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

"Budget" — RichmanPromo: The newest release from Pine Bluff native Richard Kearney, who records as RichmanPromo, is filled with bangers and some words of wisdom.

The title cut finds Kearney, who lives in Baltimore and teaches high school in Delaware, rapping about pinching pennies. He gets help on the track from Arkansas rapper Ed Dolo and the album, a follow-up to his "Unearned Blessings" record, is available on major streaming networks.

Kearney, 28, goes hard on "AR Flow;" "Lotus" has an ominous, minimalist bounce; "How You Feel" is a hypnotic counterbalance to the frugality of "Budget."

"We started recording in March," Kearney says, who was recently married (his wife, Tierra Ferris Kearney, is featured on the lover's jam "Fantasy"). Saving up for their wedding in Miami helped inspire "Budget," he says.

"Rap records are about flashiness," he says. "It's not that I don't like flashiness, but even if you've got money sometimes you need to save for something you really want."

Kearney grew up listening to UGK, Three Six Mafia and Project Pat and later discovered New York rappers like Cam'ron and Dipset. His lyrics are gritty, earthy and influenced in no small part by growing up in Pine Bluff.

"I'm definitely a lyrical artist, but I come with a different grit," he says. "I think people can appreciate it because it's genuine. I'm a country brother and I grew up being resourceful. I have a different sense of work ethic than a lot of people, and I really love rapping ... I've been rapping since I can remember talking."

"I Play Country Music" — Phil McGarrah: Yes, McGarrah does play country music and he's been doing it a while.

"There's one or two 8-track [tapes] on me, if you've got something to play them on," the 61-year old singer-songwriter says earlier this month. "I've got a bad habit of writing songs. I started writing songs when I was in the third grade."

This is the latest batch of originals from McGarrah, who lives between Huntsville and Kingston and is a showcase for his lifelong love affair with the genre.

Don't go looking for any crossover stuff here. ­McGarrah, the longtime frontman of his Runnin' on Empty Band, is country to the bone. He wraps his rich baritone around tracks like "Party til the Cows Come Home," the sweet "You Make Me Smile," "The Big Time," "Darn the Mailman" and "Stubborn Cowboy Pride." The latter two appeared on his 2019 record, "A Family Affair," and featured Jeanne Kendall and Ed Bruce, respectively.

Where there is a first volume, a second can't be far behind. McGarrah says the second batch of songs should be available by the time you read this.

"If you like Volume 1, you're gonna love Volume 2," he says.

To purchase a CD, email roerecordsinc@yahoo.com.

"Yeah Right" — Evanescence: The latest track from the hit-making band fronted by Amy Lee, who grew up in Maumelle, is buzzy and explosive, filled with drama and Lee's glorious, soaring vocals. It's the third single from "The Bitter Truth," the first album of new music from Evanescence in more than a decade," which is set for release on March 26th. The album can be ordered now at evanescencestore.com/store.

"When You Found Me" — Lucero: The new one from Memphis alt-country rockers fronted by Little Rock native Ben Nichols is a sweet ballad about the healing power of love. It's the second single and the title cut from the band's forthcoming album, which drops Jan. 29.

"White Picket Fences" — Hayefield: This country duo — Taylor Hyatt and Trey Lamberth — is hard at work on an EP with Grammy-winning producer Zach Allen. In the meantime, this single will drop Thursday. It's a sensitive, acoustic-based ballad Lamberth wrote about his fiance in 2017.

And we can't forget Christmas music. There's a Natural State connection to singer Karen Waldrup's "Mary's Very First Christmas," which was released Friday. The song was written by Daniel L. Johnson, Mike Loudermilk and Hampton native Wood Newton, who has penned hits for the Oak Ridge Boys, Kenny Rogers, Steve Wariner and others.