• Billie Eilish fans are out of sorts that they're getting their money back for tickets to her "Where Do We Go?" tour. The 18-year-old entertainer's debut arena tour, which kicked off in Miami in early March, was among many that were postponed in the spring and ultimately canceled when stay-at-home orders went into effect to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Months later, live-entertainment industries are still feeling the effects as the covid-19 pandemic surges across the U.S. Last week, the Grammy-winning "Bad Guy" singer set off her long-suffering fan base -- occasionally referred to as "eyelashes," "pirates" or "avocados" -- by tweeting a note about the refunds. "(W)e've tried as many different scenarios as possible for the tour but none are possible and, although i know so many of you want to hold onto your tickets and vip passes, the best thing we can do for everyone is to get the money back into your hands as soon as we can," the singer wrote in a statement. While Eilish's announcement was part of the postponement/cancellation/refund routine that's become familiar this year, hundreds of young fans were not having it. In response, they beseeched the "Therefore I Am" artist to honor and let them keep their tickets for the 42-date tour that were difficult to obtain, not to mention expensive. SeatGeek estimated that the average price for a regular ticket was $234, which means front-row seats and VIP options cost far more. In October, Pollstar reported that a half-million tickets were sold during the first hour of sales for the five-month tour. "Like [I know] this isn't directly Billie's fault but I'm not gonna be able to get tickets the second time. Like I've waited years to see her and now I have to refund the one chance I had ... ? It's just kinda disappointing," said one person responding to Eilish's statement.

• Bob Woodward's next book finds him in the familiar world of documenting the end of a presidency. Woodward is teaming with Washington Post colleague Robert Costa on a book about the waning days of Donald Trump's administration and on the initial phase of Joe Biden's presidency. The book does not yet have a title or release date. In 1976, Woodward and then-fellow Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein collaborated on the best-selling "The Final Days" -- an unusually detailed and devastating account of President Richard Nixon as he neared being forced out of office over the Watergate scandal. Woodward already has written two best-sellers on Trump, "Fear" and "Rage." For the new book, Woodward and Costa will have competition. Penguin Press announced Monday that Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, co-authors of the Trump book "A Very Stable Genius," are also writing about his last year in office and his loss to Biden.