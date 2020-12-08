Nasdaq up again, but most stocks take a breather

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, traders work on the floor, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. U.S. stocks are taking a pause from their big recent rally, and most stocks on Wall Street are edging lower Monday following mixed and mostly muted movements for markets overseas. (Colin Ziemer/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

Stocks closed mostly lower Monday as Wall Street pumped the brakes after a recent run of strong gains.

The S&P 500 fell 0.19%, as losses in health care, financial and energy companies outweighed gains in technology, communication and utilities stocks. The pickup in technology companies, whose profits have proven more resistant to the pandemic's effect on the economy, helped nudge the Nasdaq composite to its third consecutive all-time high.

The S&P 500 dropped 7.16 points to 3,691.96. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 148.47 points, or 0.49%, to 30,069.79. The Nasdaq gained 55.71 points, or 0.5%, to 12,519.95. Small-company stocks slipped 1.20 points, or 0.1%, to 1,891.25.

The downbeat start to the week comes as investors balance optimism that one or more coronavirus vaccines will soon be cleared for distribution in the U.S., setting the stage for an economic turnaround, against worries about more economic pain as states impose new restrictions on businesses in a bid to stem a surge in new virus cases and hospitalizations.

Traders also continue to hold out hope that Washington will deliver another round of financial aid for Americans and businesses hurt most by the pandemic. But if Congress fails to reach a deal to carry the economy through the winter, stocks could be set up for more declines.

"The market is taking a much-needed pause as it waits for answers on the stimulus package," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "Will it be closer to a trillion or closer to $500 billion? That's going to be important for the market."

Stocks have mounted a strong, weeks-long run around the world. The S&P 500 had one of its best months in decades in November and gained further last week, in large part because of optimism about the development of vaccines. Hope has also built that Washington may be able to get past its partisanship to deliver some form of aid for the still-struggling economy in the meantime.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are trying to figure out how to deliver long-delayed pandemic relief, including additional help for businesses hard-hit by the pandemic, further unemployment benefits, funding to distribute vaccines and funding demanded by Democrats for state and local governments.

Uncertainty over the impact of the virus surge, the timing of a vaccine roll-out and potential aid from Washington has helped slow the momentum for financial markets and made technology stocks go-to buys for traders. Apple rose 1.2% on Monday, while Facebook gained 2.1% and Netflix climbed 3.5%.

"Whenever there are concerns about growth, investors and traders migrate to the tech names," Krosby said.

Stocks that would benefit most from a reopening, healthier economy were taking some of the sharper losses, giving back some of their big recent gains. Energy stocks in the S&P 500 fell 2.4% after their 16.8% surge in November, for example. Bank stocks were also weaker than the rest of the market, and roughly two-thirds of the stocks in the S&P 500 fell.

Chevron Corp. fell 2.7% amid worries that the worsening pandemic could choke off more demand for oil and energy.

Other companies whose profits desperately need the economy to improve and the world to get closer to normal also fell. Mall owner Simon Property Group dropped 4.8%, Olive Garden-owner Darden Restaurants fell 2.4% and airline operator Alaska Air Group lost 3.6%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 0.93% from 0.96% late Friday.

Information for this article was contributed by Elaine Kurtenbach of The Associated Press.