Mortgage refunds

due to 490 in state

Arkansas customers of Nationstar Mortgage will be paid $517,292 in refunds under a settlement reached with the state Securities Department and federal regulators.

The Dallas company, which operates as Mr. Cooper, did not deliver basic mortgage services from 2010-2015, regulators found. About 490 customers in Arkansas are eligible for refunds.

"This settlement holds Mr. Cooper accountable for harm done to Arkansas homeowners and requires a change in behavior," Securities Commissioner Eric Munson said Monday. "A home is the largest purchase many people will make in their lifetime, so it is important that mortgage servicing companies know that we are watching."

Nationstar will pay refunds and other penalties of about $90 million to 115,000 customers across the U.S. under findings from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a federal agency that regulates financial providers. Arkansas joined other state regulators and attorneys general in bringing charges against the company in 2014.

In addition to refunds, the company agreed to enhanced servicing standards for three years and to submit to additional regulatory oversight and corporate disclosures.

-- Andrew Moreau

Tyson rises to 29th

on responsibility list

Tyson Foods Inc. rose to 29th on Newsweek's annual list of America's Most Responsible Companies, up from 158th a year ago.

In the consumer goods category, the Springdale-based meat and poultry company ranked fourth on the list, up from 19th last year.

"We're proud to be recognized for our efforts to protect our team members, support our communities and sustain the planet," Tyson Foods President and Chief Executive Dean Banks said in a statement Monday.

Newsweek worked with consumer data firm Statista to make its annual list. They looked over various reports and surveys to compile the top 400 companies across 14 industry subcategories.

The response to the covid-19 pandemic is one of the factors that pushed Tyson up the list. The company spent more than $500 million this year on protective measures, benefits and bonus pay for its workforce, Tyson's latest earnings report shows.

-- Nathan Owens

State index closes

down 3.83 to 478.47

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 478.47, down 3.83.

"The Nasdaq closed at a record high on Monday as investors moved into large growth stocks despite a new round of COVID-19 restrictions underscored the continuing economic impact of the pandemic on the United States," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.