Off the Wire

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2020, file photo, Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) argues a call during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Harden has not reported to training camp with the Rockets and coach Stephen Silas says he did not know when the All-Star guard would arrive. The Rockets had their second workout of training camp on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, and afterward the new coach addressed the absence of the disgruntled star who reportedly wants to be traded. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

BASKETBALL

Harden a no-show

James Harden hasn't reported to Houston Rockets camp, and Coach Stephen Silas said Monday that he didn't know when the All-Star guard would arrive. The Rockets had their second workout of training camp on Monday and afterward the new coach addressed the absence of the disgruntled star who reportedly wants to be traded. "As far as timetable, there's no timetable as far as I know," Silas told reporters when asked when Harden would arrive. "And it is a setback. You want your best player to be here. And there's a short window ... I have to be honest and understand this is a setback not having one of the best players in the NBA here." Silas, who was hired to replace Mike D'Antoni, said he doesn't even know if Harden is in Houston and said the team hasn't discussed any possible penalties for the superstar if he doesn't report soon. The Rockets are intent on keeping Harden as the centerpiece of their team. They shipped Russell Westbrook to Washington last week in exchange for John Wall after Westbrook's one-year pairing with Harden didn't pan out. Silas isn't sure why the eight-time All-Star and 2018 MVP is not at camp and wouldn't speculate about the motivation for his absence.

BASEBALL

Seattle, Haniger agree

Outfielder Mitch Haniger and the Seattle Mariners agreed to a $3.01 million, one-year contract Monday that avoided arbitration. Haniger did not play last season due to lingering issues from injuries suffered during the 2019 season. But the Mariners expect the former All-Star to be fully recovered and ready for the start of the 2021 season. His 2021 salary matches the same one he had in 2020, when he earned $1,114,815 in prorated pay in a season shortened due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. His 2021 salary is not guaranteed, the same as in 2020. Haniger, 29, had his best year in 2018 when he hit .285 with 26 home runs and 93 RBI and was selected to the All-Star team. But the following year was filled with injury problems. He had a ruptured testicle and then developed a back injury during his recovery that limited Haniger to just 63 games.

OLYMPICS

Breakdancing now a sport

Breakdancing became an official Olympic sport on Monday. The International Olympic Committee's pursuit of urban events to lure a younger audience saw street dance battles officially added to the medal events program at the 2024 Paris Games. Also confirmed for Paris by the IOC executive board were skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing. Those three sports will make their Olympic debuts at the Tokyo Games that were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic by one year to open on July 23, 2021. Alongside the additions, the IOC made subtractions: The slate of 329 medal events in Paris is 10 fewer than in Tokyo, and the athlete quota in 2024 of 10,500 is around 600 less than next year. Two sports with troubled governing bodies -- boxing and weightlifting -- saw the biggest cuts to the number of athletes they can have in Paris.

FOOTBALL

Viator leaves Warhawks

Louisiana-Monroe Coach Matt Viator is leaving the program with one game left in what has been a winless season. Athletic Director Scott McDonald said Monday that he and Viator, who has a 19-39 record at ULM, "mutually agreed" on the move. The Warhawks, who are 0-10 after losing 48-15 to Arkansas State University on Saturday, have dealt with numerous player absences during the coronavirus pandemic. They have one game left on Dec. 17 at Troy. Defensive coordinator Scott Stocker has been named interim coach for that game.

Vols' kicker opts out

Tennessee kicker Brent Cimaglia has opted out of the Volunteers' final two games of the season, citing injuries and a need to focus on his mental well-being. Cimaglia said in a post on social media Monday that it took him some time to come to that conclusion. "However my focus is to work on my mental well-being and physical health," Cimaglia wrote. "Due to many hardships and struggles within the program, it is in my best interest to take this additional time to rehabilitate ongoing injuries. I look forward to giving my best in the future." Cimaglia made 85.1% of his kicks last season. This season, the senior is just 5 of 9 on field goals and missed an extra point in Saturday's 31-19 loss to No. 6 Florida, his first miss after 88 made extra points. Tennessee Coach Jeremy Pruitt said he talked with Cimaglia, who has played through "difficult circumstances" this season. Pruitt said Cimaglia also indicated he will come back next season with this season not counting against player eligibility.

SOCCER

MLS names MVP

Toronto FC attacking midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo was named Major League Soccer's 2020 MVP. Pozuelo had nine goals and 10 assists during the coronavirus-shortened regular season, even while the Reds played part of the year in Connecticut because of travel restrictions in Canada. His 10 assists were tied for the league lead with Houston's Darwin Quintero and Seattle's Nicolas Lodeiro. Pozuelo had four goals and two assists during September, earning league Player of the Month honors. Pozuelo is the second Toronto FC player to win the MVP award, following Sebastian Giovinco in 2015. The 29-year-old from Sevilla, Spain, has been with the Reds for the past two seasons. He had 12 goals and 12 assists last year. He had two goals and an assist in his MLS debut. Toronto finished the regular season 13-5-5 and second in the Eastern Conference standings. The Reds were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round by Nashville.