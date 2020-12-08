Prep Sports Roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

Boys

Springdale Har-Ber 51, The New School 36

Jermaine Tilford scored 15 points to lead the Wildcats to a nonconference win Saturday.

Miles Rolfe added 12 points for Har-Ber.

Girls

North Little Rock 92, Fayetteville 60

The Lady Charging Wildcats dominated the second half and rolled to a 32-point nonconference win on Saturday.

Arin Freaman led the way for North Little Rock with 28 points. April Edwards added 14 and Kalina Foster scored 12.

Ariana Saitta 18 and Wynter Beck scored 18 points each to lead the Lady Purple'Dogs.

PREP WRESTLING

Wolverines finish fourth in Neosho

Three Bentonville West wrestlers won their weight classes to help the Wolverines finish fourth in the 33rd annual Neosho (Mo.) Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.

Austin Ireland (106), Brady Stafford (160) and Josh Beesley (285) each finished atop the medal stand for West, which will host its own tournament next weekend. West finished with 128.5 points, far behind tournament champion Neosho's 263.

Two Har-Ber wrestlers take second

Talan Braswell and Giovanni Caviasca each finished second in their weight class to help Springdale Har-Ber finish fifth at the 33 annual Neosho (Mo.) Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.

Braswell (4-1) lost in the 120-pound finals 10-4 to McDonald County's Blaine Ortiz. Caviasca lost in the 170-pound finals. Lane Parrish (132) and Jayce Neugebauer (145) each finished third. Har-Ber finished with 109 points.