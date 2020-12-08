Referendum to oust Venezuelan leader begins

Spain's Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya, second right, greets ministers with an elbow bump during a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday Dec. 7, 2020. European Union foreign ministers were meeting to discuss making a fresh start to relations with the United States under President-elect Joe Biden, the fallout from weekend elections in Venezuela and tense ties with Turkey. (John Thys, Pool via AP)

CARACAS, Venezuela -- President Nicolas Maduro has cemented formal control over all major institutions of power in Venezuela with authorities reporting Monday that his political alliance easily won a majority in congress. Yet he remains a pariah to much of the world after an election critics called deeply undemocratic.

Maduro's domestic adversaries, however, are also scrambling to assert their own relevance after boycotting elections for the National Assembly that has been their stronghold for five years.

Opposition groups led by Juan Guaido launched a referendum on Monday in an attempt to reignite a campaign to oust Maduro in a nation suffering unprecedented economic and political crises that have spurred millions to flee abroad.

And both sides are waiting to see what happens in Washington as President-elect Joe Biden takes office next month, replacing a Trump administration that piled sanctions atop criminal charges atop embargoes in so-far unsuccessful attempts to drive Maduro from power.

While Biden has referred to Maduro as "a dictator," he and aides have made few detailed statements about how they will approach the crisis in Venezuela.

"Both the Guaido interim government and the de facto Maduro regime have failed to deliver on their promises and produce results," said Michael Shifter, president of the Washington-based Inter-American Dialogue. "The distrust is almost total, and with good reason."

Just 31% of eligible Venezuelans voted Sunday, according to Venezuelan electoral officials loyal to Maduro. Authorities said that his United Socialist Party of Venezuela and allied parties captured 67% of seats in the National Assembly. Turnout for the previous congressional election in 2015 was more than double that percentage.

"The results of the election show a discouraged, tired people, the vast majority doing everything possible to survive," Shifter said.

The National Assembly has been the last major government institution held by the opposition, though Maduro loyalists in the courts and other institutions had largely sidelined the legislature by rejecting its decisions and unseating senior figures there.

Guaido's leadership of congress won him recognition as Venezuela's legitimate president from the U.S. and scores of other countries that considered Maduro's own most recent election invalid. But the National Assembly's term expires Jan. 5.

The U.S., Panama, Canada and Germany have repeated their condemnation of the the election by Maduro's government following announcement of the results.

In a statement, European Union foreign ministers said Monday the vote "failed to comply with the minimum international standards for a credible process and to mobilize the Venezuelan people to participate."

"Venezuela urgently needs a political solution to end the current impasse and to allow for the delivery of the urgently required humanitarian assistance to its people," the EU and European Council said.

More than 5 million people have fled the country in recent years, the world's largest migration after that of war-torn Syria. The International Monetary Fund projects a 25% decline this year in Venezuela's gross domestic product, while hyperinflation has devoured its currency, the bolivar, now worth less than a millionth of a dollar on the free market.

Guaido's opposition movement is holding its own referendum that started Monday with a form of voting by cellphone app and concludes Saturday with in-person balloting.

It asks Venezuelans whether they want to end Maduro's "usurpation of the presidency" and hold new presidential elections.

"Although I cannot promise a magic solution today, I can tell you with certainty and security: You are not alone. We will not give up," Guaido said in a Sunday video message. "We are going to give everything until we win."

Flanked by party members, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido speaks during a press conference, a day after parliamentary elections, in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Guaido rejected the results of Sunday's elections in which the government of President Nicolas Maduro declared victory in an election where the European Union said did not meet democratic standards and could not be considered credible. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Diosdado Cabello, from The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and Great Patriotic Pole Alliance, left, raises his arm with Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as they celebrate their party's victory in the country's parliamentary elections in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro talks to journalist covering his vote in elections to choose members of the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. The vote, championed by Maduro, is rejected as fraud by the nation's most influential opposition politicians. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

A soldier guards a voting poll at a school that has the eyes of the late President Hugo Chavez painted on a wall during elections to choose members of the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. The vote, championed by President Nicolas Maduro, is rejected as fraud by the nation's most influential opposition politicians. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)