Richmond finishes the job for undefeated Greenwood

Add L.D. Richmond's name to the growing list of quarterbacks to lead Greenwood to a state championship.

Richmond was selected Most Valuable Player of the Class 6A state championship game after he threw for 178 yards and ran for 90 yards in a 49-24 win for Greenwood over Lake Hamilton Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. Richmond threw three touchdowns in the first half as Greenwood roared back from a 10-0 first-quarter deficit to the Wolves.

Richmond began the comeback with touchdowns passes of 7 yards to Caden Brown and 39 yards to Luke Brewer. He then swung the momentum significantly in Greenwood's favor by connecting with Brewer on 71-yard touchdown pass with seven seconds left before halftime to give the Bulldogs a 21-10 lead.

Greenwood added four more touchdowns in the second half to earn its 10th state championship and third in the past four years.

"A lot of teams get the ball near their 20-yard line with 51 seconds left might take a knee there, but that is not us," Greenwood coach Chris Young said of the aggressive play call. "That is not how we play. (Richmond) made a great throw and Brewer got loose down the sidelines."

Richmond completed 11 of 14 passes for three touchdowns and no interceptions and he added 90 yards on 17 carries. For his effort, the Class 6A Finals MVP is the easy choice for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week.

"I've got the best coaches in Arkansas," said Richmond, who chose to spread the credit around like he does with passes to Greenwood receivers. "They'll set you up perfect and make it easy. Without them and the guys I've got behind me, around me, on the sidelines, and everywhere, we wouldn't be here."

Strong quarterback play has been a primary fact in Greenwood's success, starting in 2000 when the Bulldogs won the Class AAAA state championship with Anthony Hancock under center. Rick Jones won eight state championships at Greenwood with a string of standout quarterbacks, including Tyler Wilson, who later starred at the University of Arkansas. Richmond, who played receiver last year, stepped into the quarterback's role for one year and guided the Bulldogs to a perfect 14-0 record that included two wins over Lake Hamilton, which started fast and then faded Saturday under the onslaught of a Greenwood offense that reeled off 35 consecutive points.

"We told those (defensive) guys, we got ya'll," Richmond said. "We told them the offense is about to get hot and that we'll be alright. We went out and did our thing."