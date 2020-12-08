Sorvillo again challenges election results in court

FILE - Rep. Jim Sorvillo, R-Little Rock, sits in the House chamber during a meeting of the House caucus. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

State Rep. Jim Sorvillo, R-Little Rock, filed a third legal challenge on Tuesday seeking to block the certification of results showing his opponent, Democrat Ashley Hudson, winning the race in west Little Rock's House District 32 by 24 votes.

The latest effort by Sorvillo was made in Pulaski County Circuit court, where the three-term Republican lawmaker previously saw a similar lawsuit dismissed by Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen. This time, Sorvillo's lawsuit drew Circuit Judge Mackie Pierce, according to court records.

Sorvillo's latest lawsuit claims that several issues during and after the Nov. 3 election may have impacted the outcome in the close race in his house district. Mainly, Sorvillo has pointed to a number of erroneously-counted ballots that are greater than Hudson's margin of victory.

Hudson, however, has argued that the ballots were legally cast and should have been counted. Even if they were not, she has said there are not enough disputed ballots for them to be likely to change the outcome.

After having his previous lawsuit dismissed, Sorvillo appealed the decision to the Arkansas Supreme Court, only to drop the appeal earlier this month after he and his attorneys decided to take their case to the state Claims Commission.

The Claims Commission on Monday agreed to hold a hearing to consider Sorvillo's election challenge on Dec. 22. Hours later, Sorvillo and his attorney, A.J. Kelly, filed the new lawsuit.

Kelly declined to say Tuesday why he was filing a new lawsuit just a week after voluntarily dropping a similar lawsuit that was before the Arkansas Supreme Court. The new lawsuit asks the circuit court to issue an emergency order blocking the Secretary of State's office from certifying the results in the election while the Claims Commission considers the case.

"Have to let the filings speak for themselves at this point," Kelly said in a text message Tuesday.

Hudson could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday.