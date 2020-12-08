Sorvillo granted hearing by panel

FILE - Rep. Jim Sorvillo, R-Little Rock, sits in the House chamber during a meeting of the House caucus. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

The Arkansas Claims Commission on Monday agreed to hold a full hearing Dec. 22 on a complaint brought by state Rep. Jim Sorvillo, R-Little Rock, challenging his 24-vote loss to Democrat Ashley Hudson in last month's election.

Sorvillo took his election challenge to the Claims Commission late last month after an earlier lawsuit seeking to stop certification of the results was dismissed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen.

Initially, Sorvillo had appealed Griffen's ruling to the Arkansas Supreme Court but dropped the case last week after filing with the Claims Commission.

Sorvillo's argument is largely based on the erroneous addition of a batch of disqualified ballots to the results in House District 32, which were more than Hudson's margin of victory.

Those disqualified ballots came from a larger batch of 372 disqualified ballots that were mistakenly run through tabulation machines by county election workers, who mixed them in with qualified ballots. After the mistake was identified, workers were able to figure out how many of those ballots potentially came from within Sorvillo's district, but were unable to separate them from the mixed batch.

Sorvillo and his attorney, A.J. Kelly, have asked the Claims Commission to recommend that a new election be held in the House district.

The commission held a pre-hearing conference over Zoom on Monday, and agreed to hold a full hearing Dec. 22, according to commission Director Kathryn Irby.

The commission also scheduled a backup date on Jan. 4 if the hearing has to be postponed.

Kelly declined to comment publicly on the case Monday.

Hudson and her attorney, Jennifer Waymack Standerfer, filed a response to Sorvillo's complaint with the Claims Commission last week, arguing that the body lacked the jurisdiction over the matter and should dismiss the complaint.

Hudson has also argued that because the batch of disqualified ballots -- ranging in size from 27 votes to 32 votes -- was only slightly larger than her margin of victory, it's likely that she would still win if Sorvillo received a few of the votes in the batch.

The Claims Commission is a quasi-judicial body whose decisions are ultimately reviewed by the General Assembly.

Hudson said Monday that she did not expect the Claims Commission to take up her request that the case be dismissed until Sorvillo and his attorneys respond with a brief.

"Once they have the motion to dismiss fully briefed and in front of them, I have no doubt that we'll prevail on that point," Hudson said, adding that she also expected to win if the case does go to a full hearing.

Until then, Hudson has been active in preparations to join the 93rd General Assembly, joining other representatives-elect for a House organizational caucus on Friday and a new-member orientation on Monday.

Representatives will be sworn in at the start of the next legislative session on Jan. 11.