State sets new high with 53 dead in day

Arkansas health officials Monday announced a record 53 deaths from the coronavirus, and Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced broader plans to reach out to people about the pandemic.

The state also announced just over 1,100 new cases of the virus.

The previous record for deaths was 42, set Nov. 16, but the toll didn't approach that again until Sunday, when it hit 40.

"This high number of our friends and neighbors losing their lives is a tough reminder of our responsibility to follow the public health guidelines each day," Hutchinson said.

Dr. Joel Tumlison, a physician specialist in outbreak response at the state Department of Health, said the record number of deaths is a result of the high levels of community spread in recent weeks.

"Whenever we have a large number of new cases, we know that some of those are likely to have serious complications," Tumlison said. "That means we can expect an increase in cases to later cause an increase in hospitalizations and ultimately an increase in deaths. Deaths are a lagging indicator, and reflect the large increase in cases in prior weeks."

Hutchinson announced Monday that he will deliver a State of Arkansas address at 7 p.m. Thursday, which will be broadcast on various media outlets.

The governor will also travel the state this week to community meetings to focus attention on and develop local action plans to fight the virus surge.

The first town hall will be held at 10 a.m. today at the Benton Event Center in Benton.

The others will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at The Jones Center in Springdale and at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Red Wolf Convention Center in Jonesboro.

Hutchinson said additional community meetings will be announced next week.

Masks and social distancing are required of those who attend the meetings. The governor asked that people not attend the events if they are sick, have a fever, have exhibited symptoms of the virus or have been exposed to someone with covid-19.

BY THE NUMBERS

There were 1,118 new covid-19 cases reported Monday, 424 fewer than the total the previous day. Since the pandemic hit the state in March, it has recorded 172,042 cases.

Of the new cases, four were attributed to correctional facilities.

The active cases in the state fell to 18,057, a drop of 693.

Hospitalizations fell by 23 to 1,053, while the number of covid-19 patients in intensive care increased by 11 to 385.

The number of covid-19 patients on ventilators increased by three to 182.

"It is not unusual for case numbers to go down on Mondays, in part because there are fewer samples submitted because many testing locations are closed on the weekend," Tumlison said.

Results from 9,009 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests were reported Monday, along with 687 rapid antigen tests. PCR tests are more accurate, but antigen tests give quicker results.

The daily testing total of 9,696 was lower than the seven-day average of 11,175 for PCR tests and 2,375 for antigen tests.

The county with the most new confirmed and probable cases reported Monday was Washington County with 153, followed by Pulaski County with 137, Greene County with 97, Benton County with 80 and Sebastian County with 53.

Those counties are also among the ones with the most active cases, with 1,893 in Pulaski County, 1,463 in Washington County, 1,195 in Benton County, 852 in Craighead County and 760 in Saline County.

Monday's number of cases was just slightly higher than the previous Monday's total of 1,112. The number of active cases, however, increased by 1,917 -- from 16,140 on Nov. 30 to 18,057 on Monday.

In the past seven days, a total of 14,683 new covid-19 cases were reported and 211 more Arkansans lost their lives to the virus. The state's total death toll from the pandemic stood at 2,713.

Tumlison said Arkansans need to take active steps to lower the risk of spreading the virus.

"This means wearing face masks, social distancing, practicing good hand hygiene, and most importantly, avoiding gatherings with people from outside their household and limiting activities," he said. "Together, these steps significantly decrease the risk of catching covid-19 or spreading it to someone else. If we all do our part, that can lower the number of new cases, relieve the stress on the health care system and ultimately save lives."

BEDS AND VENTS

Out of the state's total 8,952 beds, 2,440 -- or 27% -- remained available as of Monday. Included in that number are nearly 400 beds in psychiatric or rehabilitation facilities that are not used for covid-19 care.

Of the 1,165 ICU beds, 106 were open. That means that more than 91% of the state's ICU beds were filled.

The number of available ICU beds increased from a low of 67 on Nov. 26 to 106 on Monday.

Hospitals increase the number of ICU bed spaces by expanding into new areas or changing the use of current areas.

The state's total bed capacity -- hospital beds that can be staffed whether or not they are occupied -- dropped to 8,780 Monday, a drop of 11 from Friday.

The maximum flex bed capacity, the number of beds at the hospital regardless of the facility's ability to staff them, remained the same at 11,204.

Total bed capacity has dropped by nearly 3% since the end of November, going from 9,017 down to 8,780. Likewise, maximum flex bed capacity dropped by nearly 1.3% during the same time frame -- going from 11,351 to 11,204.

The number of ventilators in the state's inventory -- whether in use or not -- remained at 1,053. The ventilators available dropped by 19, going from 667 on Friday to 648 on Monday.

Some hospitals are making their own ventilators using existing equipment.

WEEKLY REPORTS

The positivity rate for PCR tests since March is 8.4% as of Monday, while the positive rate of antigen tests is 17.8%, according to Health Department data.

According to a map released Monday that shows the 14-day -- Nov. 22 to Dec. 6 -- moving average of positivity by county, the one with the highest rate of positive tests is Bradley County at 22.6%.

Other counties with a high positivity rate include Jackson County with 22.1%, Calhoun and Polk counties with 20.9%, Drew and Sevier counties with 20.8% and Carroll County with 20.6%.

According to an occupational report released Monday by the Health Department, those employed in 15 manufacturing plants in the state made up the only accounting of active cases -- 112 -- associated with businesses.

Nursing homes, educational institutions and correctional facilities are not included in the report.

The counties of residence of businesses with five or more active cases included Pope County with 16 cases, Sebastian County with 11, Craighead County with 10, Carroll County with nine, Crawford and Scott counties with eight, Benton and Washington counties with seven, Ouachita and Yell counties with six, and Johnson County with five.

There have been a total of 1,965 covid-19 cases in the manufacturing industry -- only in businesses with five or more active cases -- since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the latest Health Department report, the highest percentage of active cases -- 13%, or 2,323 -- were traced to people who visited retail stores in the 14 days before diagnosis.

About 3% of active cases were traced to restaurant visits, 3% to church attendance and 3% to medical provider appointments. Visits to bars, barbershops, day cares, hotels and gyms each accounted for less than 1% of the active cases.

The categories are not mutually exclusive and do not add up to the total number of cases because those with an active covid-19 infection may have gone multiple places.