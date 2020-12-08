State's schools find no relief from the virus

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of covid-19. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

Coronavirus positivity rates continued to climb this week in Arkansas schools, with districts across the state logging 2,205 active cases, according to data released by the Health Department on Monday in its biweekly schools report.

Last week, schools reported 2,107 active cases, according to the Health Department.

There are 119 districts with five or more cases. Districts with fewer than five cases are not identified for privacy issues, but the numbers are included in the total. There were 109 districts with five or more cases when the data was released last Wednesday, a day early because of the holiday the week before.

Springdale School District ranks first with 103 cases, followed by Rogers School District with 83 and Bentonville School District with 77.

The Little Rock School District logged 13 new cases and 130 new quarantines Monday in its daily covid update, posted online.

The district announced that Carver Magnet Elementary and Booker Arts Magnet Elementary transitioned to remote learning through Friday, when the district will assess whether students can return to on-site learning next week.

Jacksonville Middle School will shift to remote learning starting today through Friday "due to lack of staffing and impact of quarantines," the Jacksonville North Pulaski School District said in a news release Monday.

That district also announced that a staff member at Pinewood Elementary School tested positive, resulting in 25 students and a staff member being quarantined for 14 days.

Another staff member at Warren Dupree Elementary School tested positive, resulting in 13 students and a faculty member being quarantined, the Jacksonville North Pulaski School District said.

There are 17 active school modifications around the state, which means an entire district, a school within a district or a grade has pivoted to remote learning because of quarantines, staffing shortages and positive cases, according to the Arkansas Department of Education, which tracks shifts to off-site learning.

There are 317 inactive modifications, some of which date back to the beginning of the fall semester.

Augusta Elementary School, part of the Augusta School District, shifted to off-site learning Monday and today because of a confirmed covid case, the district said on Facebook.

The Augusta district reported to the state Education Department that there are fewer than 10 students and one teacher who have tested positive.

Third-graders at Lonoke Elementary School will not return to on-site learning until after the holiday break ends Jan. 4., the Lonoke School District announced on its website. Third-graders pivoted to remote learning Monday. The district said the shift is necessary because of "the quarantining of third grade staff members."

The Cedar Ridge School District announced on its website that kindergartners at Cedar Ridge Elementary School shifted to virtual learning Monday, with a scheduled return to on-campus instruction Dec. 14. It cited teacher quarantines as the cause.

HIGHER EDUCATION

Colleges and universities also experienced an increase in positivity rates this week, with campuses logging 473 active cases, according to the Health Department data released Monday.

Last Wednesday, the Health Department reported 442 cases on the campuses.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville continues to rank first with 95 cases, followed by Arkansas State University in Jonesboro with 30 and the University of Central Arkansas in Conway with 29.

UA-Fayetteville reported 62 active cases on its covid-19 data website Monday. University tallies of active cases are sometimes different than those of the Health Department because of variances in reporting parameters and the timing of data collection.

ASU in Jonesboro logged 27 active cases Monday.

Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia reported nine active cases.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock reported 14 active cases.