Super Quiz: Science

This process can cause water droplets to form on the outside of a glass.
"For every action, there is an equal and -------- reaction."
Term for the alternate rising and falling of the surface of the ocean.
Hot liquid rock inside the earth.
Frogs and toads are members of this class of animals.
The scientific study of the physical structure of an animal or plant.
This very lightweight, porous, gray stone comes from a volcano.
Three-letter abbreviation for the chemical substance that contains genetic information.
MMR is a vaccine for children. For what do the initials stand?
ANSWER:
Condensation
Opposite
Tides
Magma
Amphibians
Anatomy
Pumice
DNA
Measles, mumps, rubella
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.