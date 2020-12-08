Teen arrested in pregnant woman's killing, Little Rock police say

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Police arrested a 17-year-old Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman in Little Rock on Oct. 1.

Little Rock detectives arrested Davareus Clark at 3456 East Kiehl Ave. in Sherwood on a charge of first degree murder in the death of Dekeesha McPhearson, 35.

Clark was also charged with theft by receiving after police found a stolen firearm while searching the Sherwood property.

In October, police said McPhearson, who was pregnant, was shot at a southwest Little Rock apartment complex.

Officers responding to a shooting at 5204 Stanley Drive found McPhearson suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a Little Rock Police Department news release.

McPhearson was taken to a Little Rock hospital where she was pronounced dead, a police report states.

The next day, Little Rock police were notified by the Arkansas State Crime Lab that McPhearson was pregnant when she died of her injuries, according to the report.

Police said preliminary information indicated two men approached the rear of the complex and began shooting.