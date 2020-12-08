Teen fatally shot at Magnolia apartment complex, officials say

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday at an apartment complex in Magnolia, according to officials.

Daejon Mitchell, 16, was shot at the Preston Apartments, 436 Renfroe St. in Magnolia, Columbia County Coroner Randy Reed said. Mitchell was transported to the Magnolia Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the coroner.

Messages left with Magnolia Police Chief Todd Dew on Monday and Tuesday morning weren't immediately returned.