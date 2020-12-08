Crash kills Blytheville woman, 62, troopers say

A Blytheville woman was killed following a crash that happened in Mississippi County on Monday, troopers said.

Luvenia Trainer, 62, was stationary on the northbound shoulder of Arkansas 151, north of Arkansas 18, in a 2010 Dodge Caravan just before the crash happened at about 5:30 p.m., according to preliminary reports.

As a 2016 Ford 550 approached the minivan from the left lane, Trainer attempted a U-turn, and the Ford struck her vehicle in the driver’s side door, the report states.

A 37-year-old Blytheville man, the driver of the Ford, was injured in the collision, according to troopers.

Authorities described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 581 fatalities have occurred as a result of crashes in Arkansas this year, according to troopers.