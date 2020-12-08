U.S. borrowing rises, credit card debt falls

WASHINGTON -- U.S. consumers took out more auto and student loans in October, but cut back on credit card borrowing, a sign that they remain cautious about spending amid a spike in virus cases.

At the same time, the coronavirus pandemic hasn't stopped Americans from keeping up with their credit card payments, thanks in large part to government relief programs passed by Congress earlier this year.

The Federal Reserve said Monday that consumer borrowing rose 2.1% in October to $4.16 trillion, pushed higher by a 4.8% jump in a category mostly made up of student and auto loans. Credit card borrowing fell 6.7%.

The figures suggest that consumers haven't fully recovered from the pandemic recession. Overall borrowing is still 1% below its pre-pandemic level.

Outstanding balances on credit cards are still down nearly 11% compared with their level in February, before the pandemic intensified.

While the banking industry has not shared industry wide statistics, the major credit card issuers -- JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Capital One and American Express -- have reported relatively stable delinquency rates despite the recession. Even Capital One, which lends to borrowers who may be less creditworthy, reported a decline in delinquency rates since a momentary spike earlier this year.

But both industry data and analysts have made it clear: The measures the government took earlier this year have worked, and without them, the industry and cardholders would be in deeper trouble.

"The stimulus and unemployment benefits have definitely helped the lower end of [credit card borrowers]," said Sanjay Sakhrani, an analyst at investment bank Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

As part of the $2 trillion coronavirus aid bill Congress enacted in March, most Americans got a $1,200 stimulus check. While the Census Bureau found that the bulk of Americans used their funds toward household expenses, roughly one out of five used it to pay down debt. Experts also argue that some household expenses would have ended up on credit cards were it not for stimulus checks and healthy unemployment benefits.

In some ways, what's going on in the credit card market also reflects the diverging fortunes of those affected by the pandemic.

Since the recession more than 10 years ago, few mainstream credit card companies have put effort into lending to subprime borrowers or to the poor. Credit card companies are now focusing most of their attention on middle- to upper-class borrowers, who typically have jobs allowing them to work remotely and are not in businesses that have been shut down due to the virus.

Even so, many middle-class individuals who do work in industries affected by the pandemic have gotten financial relief through extended unemployment benefits or government and private programs that have allowed borrowers to enter into forbearance or deferred payment programs.

"But those measures are now sunsetting, and [once they are gone, these borrowers] are most likely to be the first to feel pressure and pain," said Sakhrani of Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.