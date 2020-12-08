Vote knocks budget off council's agenda

Action on the 2021 budget for the city of Pine Bluff, which totals $50 million, was delayed for at least two weeks after a resolution to accept the budget failed to get a unanimous vote from the City Council that was required to place it on the agenda for Monday night's meeting. The vote to place it on the agenda was 7-1, with Alderman Bruce Lockett dissenting.

After the meeting, Lockett said he had some questions about the budget, which had been amended several times in committee over the past several weeks.

"I have a few more questions for the finance director about the budget that I didn't really want to air out tonight because it would take too long," Lockett said. "I've got a few issues with a few line items that were changed and I was looking at some slots in the police department that I had questions about and whether there were some adjustments that may be needed there. We've still got plenty of time to pass this budget."

The city has until the end of January to pass a budget for the coming year.

The council did approve a resolution stripping employee pay increases out of the city's proposed budget for 2021 by repealing a resolution passed in October. The new resolution was sponsored by Mayor Shirley Washington, who expressed fears that a surge in coronavirus infections throughout the nation could prompt a statewide or nationwide shutdown.

Such a shutdown, if it happens, would result in a decrease in revenues to the city that could force the budget into the red, the resolution said.

The affected pay increases were recommended in a salary survey conducted for the city this year that showed many city employees received compensation that fell below the minimum average of employee salaries in other cities in Arkansas.

Also eliminated from the budget for the coming year was a 3% cost-of-living increase for all employees.

Both measures were recommended by the city's Ways and Means Committee in a meeting held Friday morning.

The total cost of the raises was projected to be $1.2 million, all of which was to be funded out of the city's share of gaming revenues from Saracen Casino Resort.

Before the vote, Lockett voiced his displeasure with how the matter was handled, saying the action was proposed after department heads had already announced the raises to their departments, which he said created some discomfort.

"There was some embarrassment to our department heads for this being done at the 11th hour," Lockett said. "It wasn't done intentionally but it did cause some embarrassment."

Mayor Washington said she would take the responsibility for the decision but said it was a necessary adjustment.

"In this covid environment, I think we would have been financially strapped if something happened," she said.

"This is not going away. Over the weekend, we lost five people."

To help soften the sting of pulling the raises from the budget, the council approved a $404,685 budget adjustment to provide year-end bonuses for all employees of $1,000 for full-time employees and $500 for part-time employees. The measure passed unanimously with no discussion.

The council also approved a budget adjustment moving $54,585 from undesignated funds to pay for a 17% hike in insurance rates for city employees. That rate hike had been one point of contention with Fraternal Order of Police President Bill Wiegand, who had said if the city was pulling back on the raises for employees, a hike in insurance premiums would be a defacto pay cut.

"If I'm a single parent and I've got kids in the house, maybe that $50 a month puts food on my child's table," Wiegand said prior to the start of the meeting during the time reserved for public comments. "Maybe it keeps the lights on. Some people don't have the luxury of having a second job."

Following the meeting, Wiegand said it still is a disservice to city employees to deny raises for all but one department. The Ways and Means Committee approved raises of $2,750 per person for the fire department. The raises were to make good on a promise last year to give the fire department consideration in this year's budget after the council approved raises of $2,776 per person in the police department last year on top of a 5% cost-of-living increase for fire and police and 3% for all other employees.

Those cost-of-living raises added $1.7 million in new money to the budget last year, all of which was funded by gaming revenues from Saracen Casino Annex.

In other business, a proposed resolution to rename the Pine Bluff Aquatics Center the Carl Redus Jr. Aquatics Center in honor of former Mayor Carl Redus Jr., the city's first Black mayor, was pulled from consideration by Alderman Ivan Whitfield, the sponsor of the resolution. Whitfield said he would submit the resolution to the city's Public Works Committee for review and would bring it back to the City Council at the Dec. 21 meeting.

Redus served as mayor of the city from 2005 until 2013 and according to the resolution, it was during his administration that the plans for the aquatic center were formulated.

The council also approved a resolution authorizing Washington to enter into an agreement with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration to collect delinquent court judgments. The resolution authorizes Washington to submit claims to DF&A to collect delinquent judgments as authorized the the Setoff Against State Tax Refund statute.

A resolution authorizing Washington to apply for grant funds to establish a virtual flight simulation facility in Pine Bluff was passed. Last October, Sederick "Doc" Rice, a professor at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff asked the Traffic and Aviation Committee for support of a proposal to offer virtual flight simulation training at the four high schools in Jefferson County.

Because of the pandemic and social distancing, Rice said he would like to place five virtual flight training simulators in Pine Bluff High School, Dollarway High School, Watson Chapel High School and White Hall High School.

A budget adjustment in the amount of $396,681 in 2019 carryover funds for the Street Department was approved to allow the department to use the money to purchase a new service truck, two 10-yard dump trucks, and a new motor for a 2003 Caterpillar bulldozer.

"How much does a new dozer cost?" asked Council Member Joni Alexander.

Street Department Superintendent Rick Rhoden said the cost would be about $120,000.

A budget adjustment of $461,837 from the general revenue fund to provide an additional contribution to the old fire pension plan was approved by a 7-1 vote, allowing the city to receive an additional $151,811 in turnback funds from the state to help bring the pension fund to solvency.

Finance Director Steve Miller told the council that the pension plan in question provides about $1.6 million annually to 62 families still on that plan, which is the retirement plan for firefighters who were hired before 1986. After 1986, police and fire fighters were placed in the state's Local Police and Fire Retirement System, known as LOPFI.

With $9.2 million in unfunded liabilities, Miller said, the pension plan is only 42% funded, and the additional contributions the city puts in helps increase that percentage, which he said increases the amount of return the fund receives from investments.

"These pension plans are dependent on the investment earnings," Miller said. "If they aren't fully funded, then you aren't getting the benefit of all of those earnings."

Miller said if the pension plan runs out of money, the city will be liable for funding those pensions out of general revenue.

Whitfield asked if the city could contribute a lesser amount and still get the $151,000 in additional state turnback funds.

Miller said the bare minimum amount the city could contribute to get the money would be $411,837, but he recommended the additional $50,000 to make sure a calculation error doesn't disqualify the city for the additional funding.

"If you want to cut it close you can do the $411,837," he said. "But anything less than that and the result will be us not getting the $151,000 from the state."

"I'm not in support of this because if we can't find money to pay insurance for our city employees but we can put 50 extra thousand dollars on a payment to an old plan, my question is have we done something to put our fire plan in a bad position?" Whitfield said. "Because their board gave raises when they shouldn't have back in the day, am I correct, and we can't control that and they come to this council to get a bailout."

Whitfield said he believed the matter needed more discussion than it had gotten due to the complexity of the issue.

"But you can go on ahead on this," he said. "I'm not going to support it."

The measure passed by a vote of 7-1 with Whitfield casting the lone dissenting vote.