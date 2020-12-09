2,327 new covid cases reported in Arkansas; deaths rise by 34

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Wednesday by 2,327, a bigger increase than the one the day before as well as on the previous Wednesday.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 34, to 2,786.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus in the state fell by 17, to 1064.

Those patients included 179 who were on ventilators, down from 182 a day earlier.

The numbers were released at about 6 p.m., hours later than usual.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson cited "a delay in our computer system" as the reason for the hold-up.

“This morning I had a very productive meeting with community leaders in northwest Arkansas," Hutchinson said in a statement.

"The discussions around health care, education, and business provided my team and me with valuable insight into the challenges that are being faced as a result of this virus."

The cases added to the state's tallies included 1,757 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

The other 570 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 176,652.

That comprised 152,369 confirmed cases and 24,283 probable ones.

The number of cases that were considered active rose by 304, to 18,765, as new cases continued to outpace recoveries.

Wednesday's increase followed a rise of 2,283 cases on Tuesday.

The previous Wednesday, Dec. 2, the state's case count rose by 2,212.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for the full story.