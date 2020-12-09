America's Car-Mart rolling out its new logo, tagline

Rogers-based America's Car-Mart is using a new logo and tagline, the used-car dealer said Tuesday.

The new logo keeps the company's red, white and blue color scheme and features an open road. The new tagline is "Keeping You on the Road."

The logo and tagline will be displayed at Car-Mart dealerships, on company signs, on its website and on its social media offerings. The logo and tagline were developed internally with input from Car-Mart employees.

"Every day, we strive to do whatever we can to keep our customers on the road and provide them with peace of mind -- from the time they walk onto our lot and buy a vehicle to when they collect the title to their vehicle," Jeff Williams, president and chief executive officer of Car-Mart, said in a release.

In November, Car-Mart reported record revenue for its second quarter. Car-Mart has more than 81,000 customers and more than 2,000 employees, and it operates 150 dealerships in 12 states.

In May, Car-Mart said it would relocate its headquarters from Bentonville to nearby Rogers.