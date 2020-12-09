Firefighters work the scene of a deadly explosion that leveled a home in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Blast in Nebraska home kills 2 people

OMAHA, Neb. -- An explosion that leveled a home in Omaha killed two people and left two others critically injured Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

Omaha Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said firefighters responded to the explosion shortly after 8 a.m. The house was destroyed, he said.

The explosion also caused significant damage to homes on either side of the house, Fitzpatrick said. The blast, which witnesses said was felt and heard miles away, rained splintered lumber and other debris throughout the neighborhood.

Crews from utility companies were called to the scene to shut off power and gas lines. The area remained closed to the public at mid-afternoon Tuesday.

The cause was not immediately released. Investigators from the city's fire and police departments were called to the scene, which is normal protocol when fires result in fatalities, Fitzpatrick said.

"This will be a lengthy investigation," he said.

Melanie Grabowski, who lives down the street from the house that exploded, told the Omaha World-Herald she had just returned home from walking her dog when the explosion occurred.

"I heard a massive boom, and my house shook," Grabowski said. "I looked outside, and I saw debris flying in the air."

School system opens after cyberattack

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- One of Alabama's largest public education systems has resumed classes after a cyberattack shut it down for a week.

Students returned to Huntsville City Schools on Monday, though the school system's computers were down.

"Technology is great and our teachers rely on it somewhat," said Bo Coln, principal of Challenger Middle School. "But school will go on even if we don't have that."

Teachers copied assignments onto paper before passing them out to students, and take-home packets were assembled for virtual students, according to AL.com.

The school system -- with almost 23,000 students, more than 2,000 employees and about 40 schools -- closed early on November 30 because of the cyberattack. Spokesman Craig Williams declined to comment on the nature of the attack or whether the school system had received demands to release the computers.

Ohio governor halts execution method

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday that lethal injection is no longer an option for Ohio executions, and lawmakers must choose a different method of capital punishment before any inmates can be put to death in the future.

"Lethal injection appears to us to be impossible from a practical point of view today," DeWine, a Republican, said during a year-end interview. Without support in the Legislature for making a switch in execution method a priority, he said Ohio has an "unofficial moratorium" on capital punishment.

DeWine said he still supports capital punishment as Ohio law. But he has come to question its value since the days he helped write the state's current law -- enacted in 1981 -- because of the long delays between crime and punishment as well as questions over its value as a deterrent.

The state's last execution was July 18, 2018, when Ohio put to death Robert Van Hook for killing David Self in Cincinnati in 1985.

Shortly after taking office in 2019, DeWine ordered the Ohio prison system to look at alternative lethal injection drugs after a federal judge ruled that Ohio's current execution protocol could cause the inmate "severe pain and needless suffering."

Justices refuse appeal in LSU lawsuit

BATON ROUGE -- The U.S. Supreme Court has turned away an appeal from Louisiana State University, which spent years arguing that it should be immune from a lawsuit filed by the parents of a fraternity pledge from Georgia who died of acute alcohol poisoning.

The court announced Monday that it won't review a May appellate ruling that LSU can't claim immunity from a lawsuit filed by Stephen and Rae Ann Gruver, whose son Maxwell Gruver died after a Phi Delta Theta fraternity party in 2017, The Advocate reported.

LSU will now "finally have to defend the case on the merits," said the Gruvers' attorney, Jonathon Fazzola.

The lawsuit, which seeks monetary damages, alleges that LSU responded with "deliberate indifference" to allegations of hazing at fraternities. It also said Phi Delta Theta has "a long history of dangerous misconduct at universities across the country."

Max Gruver, of Roswell, Ga., had been at LSU for a month when he died. He had a blood alcohol level of 0.495%.

Matthew Naquin, 21, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas was convicted of negligent homicide and sentenced in 2019 to five years in prison.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports