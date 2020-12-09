Dungee, Ramirez earn recognition

A big week for the University of Arkansas women's basketball team produced individual results as well.

Seniors Chelsea Dungee and Amber Ramirez each earned player of the week honors after both had big performances to help the Razorbacks knock off then-No. 4 and defending national champion Baylor 83-78 on Sunday.

Dungee was named SEC Player of the Week on Tuesday, while Ramirez claimed College Sports Madness Player of the Week on Monday.

Dungee scored 22 points, including 10 of 12 free throws. It was the Razorbacks' first win over a top-five opponent in 17 years. She became the first Arkansas player to earn the SEC honor since Kelsey Brooks was recognized in December 2015.

The 5-11 guard navigated foul trouble throughout the game, but she continued to be aggressive by driving to the basket and drawing fouls. She has the most free throws made (45) and attempted (59) in the country this season.

She also scored 15 points in the Razorbacks' 103-50 win over Louisiana-Monroe earlier in the week.

Ramirez finished with a team-high 23 points against Baylor, including 16 in the second half. She hit two free throws in the waning seconds to seal the victory. The 5-9 guard also had 11 points, including 3 three-pointers, in the win over ULM.

-- Paul Boyd