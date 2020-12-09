Entergy advises light stringers to take care, update decorations

Christmas lights are beautiful to behold, but Entergy recommends taking several steps to maintain safety during the holidays. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

When it comes to decorating with lights, beauty is high on the list, but safety pegs higher, and as such, Entergy is offering suggestions to avoid hazards associated with holiday lights.

Most modern strings of lights use LED technology, which is a good thing, the company says.

"If you haven't upgraded to LED, consider doing so. They don't get hot, require little energy, put out lots of light, can incorporate snazzy technology, and last longer than traditional incandescent bulbs," according to a news release.

Whether using old- or new-technology lighting, residents are urged never to leave lights on unattended. And when it's bedtime, the lights should be put to sleep as well.

Indoor lights shouldn't be used outdoors because they are not made to withstand the elements. Outdoor lights, on the other hand, are sealed against moisture. When running extension cords along the ground, people should elevate plugs and connectors with a brick, to keep snow, water and debris out of the connections, according to the release.

When putting up lights outside from a rooftop or with a ladder, residents should stay away from power lines.

Plug no more than three light strands into one electrical outlet to keep from overloading that circuit. And when lights start to age, toss them out, Entergy says.

"Old ornaments, old manger scenes, old figurines on the mantle: all good. Old lights, though, can be dangerous. Discard and buy some new ones, preferably LED," according to the release.

When decorating, don't put electric lights on metal trees because metal conducts electricity, and a frayed wire could energize the tree and deliver a dangerous shock.

And if you enjoy the smell and experience of having a real tree, you should take extra precautions.

"If you buy a real tree, be sure it's reasonably fresh when you get it, then keep it watered. Christmas trees are the leading cause of house fires during the holidays. Keeping your tree watered will make it less flammable. Once it's dried out, and certainly after Christmas, remove the hazard from your home," according to the release.