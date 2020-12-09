Farmington Cardinals surge past Charleston

FARMINGTON -- Farmington got more than a head coach when Johnny Taylor was hired.

The Cardinals gained a good player, too, in freshman Layne Taylor, the coach's son.

Taylor scored 14 points to help Farmington to an 88-45 victory over Charleston Tuesday at Cardinal Arena. Senior Roman Carlson scored 16 to lead the way for the Cardinals on Senior Night. Both athletes played limited minutes in the second half when Farmington's lead grew to 60-30 in the third quarter.

Farmington (5-3) received scoring from 12 players and seven of them contributed at least one 3-pointer.

"I was glad our guys got to play and all of our seniors got significant minutes," said Taylor, who took over as boys coach after Beau Thompson was promoted to athletic director at Farmington. "We had two seniors hit threes with normally aren't going to shoot those shots. But we were playing so well, we had opportunities and I was proud of all the guys who were feeding them and being unselfish."

Taylor and Carlson each had a hot hand early to spur the Cardinals to a 54-24 lead over Charleston at halftime. Carlson made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points in the first half while Taylor added 13 points with one basket from beyond the arch.

"I'm proud of him and, more than anything, for being a good teammate," coach Taylor said of his son. "He's a guy who loves celebrating the success of his teammates. He's a coach's kid and we have six coach's kids in our program."

Farmington's reserves continued to score points after the regulars headed to the bench midway through the third quarter.

Brandon Scott, a sophomore quarterback for the Tigers, was the only scoring threat with 20 for Charleston on Tuesday.

GIRLS

Farmington 78, Charleston 43

Trinity Johnson scored 17 of her 22 points in the first half to lead Farmington past Charleston.

Tori Kersey added 19 points and Carson Dillard 18 for Farmington (7-1), which led 45-22 at halftime. Kersey, a senior forward, was cited at midcourt before the game for surpassing 1,000 points for her Farmington career.

Brook Groen scored 16 points and Gracie Koch 13 to lead Charleston (2-3).

Charleston called a timeout 43 seconds into the game after falling behind 5-0 on a 3-pointer by Dillard and a steal and layup from Johnson. Dillard added two more 3-pointers in the first half while Johnson scored from inside and out to break the game open.

The game was stopped with 1:56 left in the fourth quarter after a Charleston player fell to the court with an apparent medical condition. A stretcher was brought out but senior Lexi Whitman walked off the court with assistance from emergency medical technicians and appeared to be OK while undergoing further evaluation in a nearby training room.