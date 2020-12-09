Follow live: Southern at Arkansas

Arkansas forward Connor Vanover looks to make a pass during a game against North Texas on Nov. 28, 2020, in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. ( Gunnar Rathbun, Arkansas Razorbacks )

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Jalen Tate, Desi Sills, Moses Moody, Justin Smith and Connor Vanover.

This starting group was phenomenal against Lipscomb on Saturday.

Over 19 offensive and defensive possessions together, it scored at a 1.53 point-per-possession clip and allowed .37 PPP, according to HoopLens. The Bisons shot 18.2% on 2-point field goal attempts and 25% from 3-point range. About the only thing this bunch didn’t do was turn Lipscomb over very often. Offensively, this lineup made nearly 86% of its shots inside the arc and 71.4% from 3.

Entering tonight’s game, both Moody and Vanover hold a top-100 offensive rating in the country, according to KenPom. Vanover’s is 157.4 and ranks 21st nationally, and Moody’s figure sits at 137.4, which is 94th. Vanover owns the nation’s No. 1 block rate as well at 19.9%.

Southern's starters: Jayden Saddler (6-1), Lamarcus Lee (6-2), Ahsante Shivers (6-4), Damiree Burns (6-7) and Kirk Parker (6-7).

The Jaguars are 0-2 this season with an overtime loss to North Carolina Central and blowout loss at Iowa. Tonight will be their first game since Nov. 27.

Southern has allowed its first two opponents to shoot 48.8% from 3-point range, so Arkansas’ efficiency there will be something to keep an eye on. Southern has grabbed 37.8% of its misses this season, too, which ranks 21st in the country. The Razorbacks will need to keep Burns, Saddler and Parker off the boards as much as possible.

Shivers leads the team in scoring at 16.5 per game while Saddler averages a team-high 6.5 rebounds and 6 assists.