Get to know Arkansas commitment Dax Courtney

Tight end Dax Courtney was the second in-state prospect to commit to Arkansas for the 2022 class in August.

Courtney picked the Razorbacks over offers from Penn State, Michigan State, TCU, Purdue, Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Vanderbilt and other programs.

Nickname: Daxter or DC3

School/City: DeWitt, Ark.

Height: 6-6

Weight: 212 pounds

Bench max: 235 pounds

Squat max: 405 pounds

Number of years playing football: 18

School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: I committed to the best program in the country.

I committed to Arkansas because: I love the state and what they’re doing with they're program.

I plan to major in: Kinesiology

The recruiting process was: Stressful but fun

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Bull riding

I'm happiest when I: Am on the field

Favorite video game: Don’t play them

Favorite NFL player: JJ Watt

Favorite music: Eminem and 50 Cent

Must watch TV show: The Ranch

How would you spend a million dollars? Invest in land

What super power would choose if given the option? Super strength

My two pet peeves are: None

Favorite uniform color/combo: Black on black

Team entrance song, if you could pick: Head Bussa by Lil Scrappy

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: Family

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Steak and Shake's Jalapeño crunch burger

I will never ever eat: I’m up for anything

Favorite junk food: Hot Fries

Hobbies: I like to build things

The one thing I could not live without is: Football

Role model: Dad

Three words to describe me: Chill, mean, tall

People would be surprised that I: Watch romance movies