Get to know Arkansas commitment Dax Courtney

Tight end Dax Courtney was the second in-state prospect to commit to Arkansas for the 2022 class in August.
Courtney picked the Razorbacks over offers from Penn State, Michigan State, TCU, Purdue, Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Vanderbilt and other programs.
Nickname: Daxter or DC3
School/City: DeWitt, Ark.
Height: 6-6
Weight: 212 pounds
Bench max: 235 pounds
Squat max: 405 pounds
Number of years playing football: 18
School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: I committed to the best program in the country.
I committed to Arkansas because: I love the state and what they’re doing with they're program.
I plan to major in: Kinesiology
The recruiting process was: Stressful but fun
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Bull riding
I'm happiest when I: Am on the field
Favorite video game: Don’t play them
Favorite NFL player: JJ Watt
Favorite music: Eminem and 50 Cent
Must watch TV show: The Ranch
How would you spend a million dollars? Invest in land
What super power would choose if given the option? Super strength
My two pet peeves are: None
Favorite uniform color/combo: Black on black
Team entrance song, if you could pick: Head Bussa by Lil Scrappy
Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: Family
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Steak and Shake's Jalapeño crunch burger
I will never ever eat: I’m up for anything
Favorite junk food: Hot Fries
Hobbies: I like to build things
The one thing I could not live without is: Football
Role model: Dad
Three words to describe me: Chill, mean, tall
People would be surprised that I: Watch romance movies