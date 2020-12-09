Hogs happy not to talk practice

Moses Moody with the University of Arkansas Razorback Men's basketball team looks to pass in the lane during play against Mississippi Valley State November 25, 2020, at Bud Walton Arena on the campus of the University in Fayetteville. Check out nwaonline.com/201126Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas basketball team gets to play Southern in Walton Arena tonight instead of having another practice.

The Razorbacks' plans this week were uncertain after Tulsa announced on Sunday it was postponing a game against Arkansas scheduled for Tuesday night because of a positive covid-19 test on the team and subsequent quarantining.

That left Arkansas' coaching staff scrambling Sunday and Monday to find another midweek game.

Southern agreed to play the Razorbacks after the Jaguars' game at Gonzaga scheduled for Thursday night was canceled because the Bulldogs shut down team activities due to cover-19 protocols.

Musselman said the Arkansas coaches -- and players -- are grateful to be playing a game.

"Bottom line, the last thing our guys wanted is to not get a game Wednesday and have to go through another day of practice with me," Musselman said. "They're happy to get a game in, I promise you that."

Arkansas freshman guard Moses Moody said it was good the Razorbacks didn't spend any time preparing for Tulsa, then turned their full attention during Tuesday's practice to Southern.

"I'm glad, for sure," Moody said of having a game tonight before the Razorbacks face the University of Central Arkansas on Saturday night. "Now that it's season time, we're in the flow.

"Just having that routine, I've been liking it so far. So I didn't want that to end this early and have to wait a whole other week before we play."

Musselman said playing an opponent on short preparation time should help the Razorbacks.

"Sunday is usually when the coaches get together and start formulating a game plan for a game on Tuesday or Wednesday," Musselman said. "Our only meeting was, 'Who are we going to play?'

"We pride ourselves as a staff and our players pride themselves on prep. This will be a shorter prep other than an NCAA Tournament-type setting or a conference [tournament]-type setting where you don't really know [the next opponent]. Or if it was a holiday tournament where you win or lose and play the next game against an opponent you didn't have a lot of time to prepare for.

"But even in those situations, you see brackets and an assistant coach can be working on [the potential next opponent]. This was unlike any bracket-type situation where you knew it was going to be Team A or Team B. This was a little bit more wild."

Arkansas (4-0) is playing its fifth home game while Southern (0-2) is playing its third road game after losing at North Carolina Central 85-78 and at No. 3 Iowa 103-76.

The Jaguars, picked to finish second in the SWAC behind Texas Southern in a preseason media poll, are led by guards Ahsante Shivers (16.5 points per game), Jayden Saddle (12.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists) and Damiree Burns (12.0 points).

"Shivers is a really talented player," Musselman said. "He's a good shooter. Saddler at the point guard position, good quickness, good speed. Really good in transition."

Musselman said connections between the staffs at Arkansas and Southern helped in scheduling the game.

When Razorbacks assistant coach Corey Williams was Stetson's head coach, Southern Coach Sean Woods -- the former Kentucky player -- was his assistant coach during the 2017-28 season.

Arkansas assistant coach David Patrick and Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks are longtime friends.

The fact Southern's team could be tested for covid-19 on Monday at LSU -- both schools are located in Baton Rouge -- and that the Jaguars could bus to Fayetteville rather than fly sealed the deal.

"I think all those things put together, this made the most sense for them and for us as well," Musselman said.

Woods and Musselman faced each other previously during the 2015-16 season. Musselman was in his first season at Nevada, which beat Woods' Morehead (Ky.) State team 77-68 in the championship game of the CBI Tournament.

"[Woods] is competitive, tough-minded," Musselman said. "His teams are always really well prepared, and so we do feel fortunate [to play Southern]."

There's no guarantee Arkansas will be able to reschedule Tulsa -- picked to finish sixth in the AAC in a preseason coaches' poll, and which was to have been Arkansas' only road game before SEC play starts.

"Quite frankly, we're not in a normal world," Musselman said. "I'm not concerned about playing a road game in non-conference. I'm concerned about trying to get our guys competition.

"So this is how the schedule works out thus far. I have no idea what's going to happen after the game Wednesday -- other than we all know schedules now are in pencil and not pen."