Iowa goes outside to beat N. Carolina

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Jordan Bohannon said he could have been much better.

Given what he's been through in the last year, he'll take the night he had Tuesday.

Bohannon scored 24 points to lead four players in double figures for No. 3 Iowa, and the Hawkeyes beat No. 16 North Carolina 93-80 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game.

Bohannon had scored 11 points in Iowa's first three games this season, but he got hot from three-point range, making 7 of 16 attempts, and converted his only shot from inside the arc.

"I didn't think I shot the ball well," Bohannon said. "I hit some pretty big shots. But I still thought I had an off day."

"He's been shooting it that way every day," Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery said. "If he gets open shots, he's going to make them. I don't care who we play. That's the way he is."

Bohannon had surgeries on both hips last year, one during the summer and then a second one that ended his season in December.

"I've been here for, like, 20 years," said Bohannon, who is in his fifth season. "I kind of have a lot of experience in my belt."

North Carolina's defense slowed Iowa center Luka Garza, who came in as the nation's leading scorer at 34 points per game. Garza had 16 points and 14 rebounds, his 24th career double-double, but his streak of 19 straight games scoring 20 points or more was snapped.

Iowa's guards, though, were left open because of the way the Tar Heels (3-2) defended Garza, and the Hawkeyes (4-0) took advantage, especially in the first half.

CJ Fredrick had 21 points and Joe Wieskamp added 19 for the Hawkeyes. Frederick, Wieskamp and Bohannon had all 17 of Iowa's three-pointers.

"That's the kind of team we put together," McCaffery said. "They were physical. They have size. They rotated guys [on Garza]. When they're in like that, you've got to move it, move it, move it, and shoot open jumpers."

Iowa made seven of its first nine three-pointers. The Hawkeyes opened the game with an 11-2 run and led by as much as 17 points in the first half before taking a 43-31 halftime lead on Fredrick's three-pointer.

"We didn't guard the three-point shooter," North Carolina Coach Roy Williams said. "And if you go by our defensive principles that we do every single day, then we wouldn't have allowed those three-point [shots]. And they happened to make a bunch of them."

NO. 5 KANSAS 73, NO. 8 CREIGHTON 72

LAWRENCE, Kan.-- Jalen Wilson hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 42 seconds remaining, then watched as Marcus Zegarowski missed the last of three free throws after fouling him with 1.1 seconds left, allowing Kansas to escape Creighton.

Wilson finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Christian Braun scored 14 points, missing a foul shot that could have clinched the game with 12.5 seconds to go, and David McCormack contributed 13 points as the Jayhawks (5-1) won their fifth in a row against the Bluejays.

Denzel Mahoney gave Creighton (3-1) a chance down the stretch. He hit a three-pointer with 1:22 left to get the Bluejays within 70-68, then picked the pocket of Bryce Thompson and coasted for the tying layup with just over a minute to go.

NO. 6 ILLINOIS 83,

NO. 10 DUKE 68

DURHAM, N.C. -- Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points as No. 6 Illinois shot 58% to beat No. 10 Duke in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Kofi Cockburn added 13 points for the Fighting Illini (4-1), who jumped to a 14-2 lead and never looked back. The Fighting Illini led by 14 at halftime and didn't let the margin slip below double figures after the break.

Matthew Hurt scored 19 points to lead the Blue Devils (2-2), who shot 40%.

NO. 12 TENNESSEE 56, COLORADO 47

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- After five pandemic-related postponements, No. 12 Tennessee made the most of its opener against Colorado.

The Vols (1-0) didn't get their first player into double figures until less than a minute remained when John Fulkerson hit two free throws to reach 11 points. Santiago Vescovi also scored 11.

Reserve Jeriah Horne scored 15 points for the Buffaloes (2-1), who had their own covid-19 problems. They had a 10-day layoff, then traveled halfway across country to finally play a game.

PENN STATE 77,

NO. 15 VIRGINIA TECH 55

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Izaiah Brockington scored a career-high 24 points to lead Penn State to a victory over No. 15 Virginia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Brockington hit 10 of 14 the floor, including 2 three-pointers for the Nittany Lions (3-1), who used a 17-0 run early in the first half to grab the lead and never trailed again.

Jalen Cone paced the Hokies (4-1) with 11 points.

NO. 21 RUTGERS 79, SYRACUSE 69

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Ron Harper Jr. scored 26 points as No. 21 Rutgers took over a close game down the stretch to beat Syracuse in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Montez Mathis added 19 points for Rutgers (4-0).

Alan Griffin led Syracuse (3-1) with 20 points.

NO. 22 OHIO ST. 90,

NOTRE DAME 85

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- E.J. Liddell led five Ohio State players in double figures with 19 points as the No. 22 Buckeyes rallied from 11 points down in the second half to beat Notre Dame in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Justice Seuing and C.J. Walker each had 16 points, Duane Washington Jr. added 13 and Justin Ahrens 12 as the Buckeyes improved to 4-0 by hitting 11 of 23 three-pointers and 21 of 24 free throws.

Prentiss Hubb led the Fighting Irish (1-2) with a game-high 26 points on 8-of-17 shooting, including 5 of 9 from beyond the three-point line.