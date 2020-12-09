Iran makes arrests

in scientist's death

Iran has arrested several people for involvement in last month's assassination of a top nuclear scientist, the state-run Al Alam TV reported, citing an official.

Hossein Amirabdollahian, a top aide to the head of Iran's parliament and a former deputy foreign minister, told Al Alam that Iran's intelligence services made the arrests after identifying people who they suspect were involved in the Nov. 27 attack.

He declined to provide any further details on the detentions.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed while he was driving on the eastern outskirts of Tehran. Iran has blamed Israel for the assassination, the fifth killing of a nuclear scientist on Iranian soil since 2010.

Netanyahu rival

forming new party

JERUSALEM -- Gideon Saar, the leading rival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu inside the ruling Likud party, announced Tuesday that he was breaking away to form a new political party ahead of elections expected early next year.

In a statement broadcast on national television, Saar said Netanyahu had bungled the management of the health and economic crises stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and had turned the Likud into a tool for personal survival at a time when he is on trial for corruption charges.

Saar said that he could not serve under Netanyahu any longer and would seek the prime minister's post himself as the head of a new party.

"A change in the country's leadership is needed," Saar said. "Today, Israel needs unity and stability. Netanyahu can't, and won't be able to, provide either."

A former aide and senior Cabinet minister under Netanyahu, Saar was long considered a rising star in Likud. He held the senior posts of education minister and interior minister under Netanyahu and finished first in party primaries.

In a statement, Likud said Saar was leaving because he was disappointed over his loss in the primary vote and had seen his popularity plunge in internal party polls.

China, Nepal settle

on Everest's height

KATHMANDU, Nepal -- China and Nepal jointly announced a new official height for Mount Everest on Tuesday, ending a discrepancy between the two nations.

The new height of the world's highest peak is 29,031.7 feet, which is slightly more than Nepal's previous measurement and about 13 feet higher than China's.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Nepalese counterpart, Pradeep Gyawali, simultaneously pressed buttons during a virtual conference and the new height flashed on the screen.

The height of Everest, which is on the border between China and Nepal, was agreed on after surveyors from Nepal scaled the peak in 2019 and a Chinese team did the same in 2020.

There had been debate over the actual height of the peak and concern that it might have shrunk after a major earthquake in 2015. The quake killed 9,000 people, damaged about 1 million structures in Nepal and triggered an avalanche on Everest that killed 19 people at the base camp.

Everest's height was first determined by a British team around 1856 as 29,002 feet.

But the most accepted height has been 29,028 feet, which was determined by the Survey of India in 1954.

In 1999, a National Geographic Society team using GPS technology came up with a height of 29,035 feet.

-- Compiled by Democrat-

Gazette staff from wire reports