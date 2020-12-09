Bono man, 37, slain in Jonesboro, police say

FILE - A Jonesboro Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
Detectives with the Jonesboro Police Department are investigating after a 37-year-old man was killed Tuesday night, authorities said.
Officers responded to the 3610 Highland Drive around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, and found Brandon Broadway of Bono suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a report by Jonesboro police.
Broadway was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
This story was originally published at 10:20 a.m.
