Bono man, 37, slain in Jonesboro, police say

Detectives with the Jonesboro Police Department are investigating after a 37-year-old man was killed Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 3610 Highland Drive around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, and found Brandon Broadway of Bono suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a report by Jonesboro police.

Broadway was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

This story was originally published at 10:20 a.m.