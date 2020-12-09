Judge dismisses case; says pardon doesn't absolve Flynn

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington. A former federal judge appointed to review the Justice Department's motion to dismiss criminal charges against ex-national security Michael Flynn has found that the government's request should be denied because there is ‚Äúclear evidence of a gross abuse of prosecutorial power.‚Äù Former U.S. District Judge John Gleeson says in a filing Wednesday that the government ‚Äúhas engaged in highly irregular conduct to benefit a political ally of the President.‚Äù (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON -- A federal judge dismissed Michael Flynn's prosecution Tuesday after President Donald Trump's pardon, but he said the act of clemency does not mean the former national security adviser is innocent of lying to FBI agents about his talks with the Russian government before Trump took office.

In formally ending Flynn's three-year legal saga, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan said he probably would have denied the Justice Department's contentious effort this year to drop the case, which Democrats and many legal experts said appeared to be an attempt by Attorney General William Barr to bend the rule of law to help a Trump ally.

Sullivan expressed deep skepticism about the Justice Department's stated reasons for abandoning the case, criticizing it for applying a different set of rules to Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying about his contacts with Russia's ambassador during special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of 2016 election interference.

The judge also said he was troubled by the government's "dubious" rationales as well as aspects of its "ever-evolving justifications" that ignored applicable law, appeared to be irrelevant or to contradict prosecutors' previous statements.

"President Trump's decision to pardon Mr. Flynn is a political decision, not a legal one. Because the law recognizes the President's political power to pardon, the appropriate course is to dismiss this case as moot," Sullivan wrote, adding: "However, the pardon 'does not, standing alone, render [Mr. Flynn] innocent of the alleged violation.' "

The 43-page ruling delivered the court's final say in the case, after the Justice Department and Flynn's defense requested immediate dismissal following Trump's "full and unconditional pardon" on Nov. 25. The action ensured that Flynn will not face federal penalties for "any and all possible offenses" arising from facts or circumstances "in any matter related" to Mueller's Russia probe.

Flynn, 61, pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying in an FBI interview and to senior White House officials about the scope of his pre-inauguration conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak after Moscow intervened to boost Trump in the 2016 U.S. election.

Flynn, ousted from the White House after only 22 days on the job, was the only Trump White House adviser charged in Mueller's investigation, and faced up to six months in prison under an initial plea deal.

But when Sullivan did not initially approve a sentence of probation that had the government's blessing, Flynn changed defense teams and began accusing prosecutors and his former attorneys of entrapping and coercing him into pleading guilty despite his earlier sworn statements. Flynn moved in January to withdraw his guilty plea, and Barr ordered a review of the case that determined that the Justice Department should drop the prosecution.

In reversing course, the Justice Department concluded that Flynn's lies were not material to any valid counterintelligence or criminal investigation. The government also said it doubted that it could persuade a jury to convict him since key FBI officials who led the probe into potential Trump campaign ties to Russia had been discredited.

In Tuesday's opinion, Sullivan cast doubt on the government's true reasons.

"As this case has progressed, President Trump has not hidden the extent of his interest in this case," noting that Trump tweeted or retweeted about Flynn's case at least 100 times. "Given this context, the new legal positions the government took ... raise questions regarding its motives in moving to dismiss."