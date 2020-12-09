Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock police investigate slaying of 24-year-old man

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:43 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Police are investigating the killing of a 24-year-old North Little Rock man, authorities said Wednesday.

Authorities received a call just after 10 p.m. Tuesday about a man who knocked on the caller’s front door, saying he had been shot in the head, a police report states. Officers arrived at 4616 W. 31st St., where they found Braylon Parks lying on a porch, the report states.

Police said MEMS transported Parks to the UAMS Medical Center, where he later died.

The investigation into the killing is ongoing, authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT