Little Rock police investigate slaying of 24-year-old man

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
Police are investigating the killing of a 24-year-old North Little Rock man, authorities said Wednesday.
Authorities received a call just after 10 p.m. Tuesday about a man who knocked on the caller’s front door, saying he had been shot in the head, a police report states. Officers arrived at 4616 W. 31st St., where they found Braylon Parks lying on a porch, the report states.
Police said MEMS transported Parks to the UAMS Medical Center, where he later died.
The investigation into the killing is ongoing, authorities said.
