State police: I-40 shooting critically injures teen

State police believe a drive-by shooting along Interstate 40 on Tuesday night left a 19-year-old man in critical condition, authorities said.

Just before 9:45 p.m., troopers discovered a car parked on I-40 at the Interstate 30 exit, according to a news release by Arkansas State Police. The vehicle’s driver, identified as Stephen DeWayne Gilbert Jr., had been shot, the release states.

He was transported by ambulance to a Little Rock hospital, where he was reported to be in critical condition, authorities said.

According to the release, special agents with the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division have been assigned to the case.