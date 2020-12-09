Mayor to veto scooter rules

FILE - Lime scooters sit ready for use in Clinton Presidential Park in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Tuesday announced he will veto a recent city ordinance adjusting the rules for shared scooters from the technology company Lime and other operators because of amendments that put additional safety restrictions on the devices.

City directors had approved the ordinance adjusting the rules for the scooters during a board meeting Dec. 1.

During a Little Rock Board of Directors agenda meeting Tuesday afternoon, Scott said he would veto the measure. The amended ordinance was not in the best interests of the city, Scott said, but he suggested city officials will take up the measure again.

"We look forward to presenting this ordinance again to address the spirit of the safety concerns without the heavy-handedness and regressive approach our city does not want to be known for," Scott said.

In a follow-up statement issued after the meeting, Scott said he was disheartened by the amendments adopted last week.

"Improving quality of life and place is a top priority of my administration," Scott said in the statement. "And since their introduction into our community, motorized scooters have been an extremely popular method of entertainment and short-range transportation."

However, recently some city directors have expressed consternation about the devices, especially with regard to safety.

One amendment proposed last week by at-large Director Dean Kumpuris and subsequently adopted by the board required scooter companies to make helmets available for riders younger than 18, or else approve a type of helmet in advance of a rider younger than 18 activating the scooter. Another amendment from Kumpuris prohibited scooters from being operated by more than one person at a time.

Additionally, an amendment from at-large Director Joan Adcock barring scooters from areas zoned R-1 or R-2 passed in a 6-3-1 vote during the same meeting. However, Adcock's amendment to the ordinance could not bar the scooters from streets or sidewalks in those areas, Scott suggested during the meeting.

Scott on Tuesday described the helmet amendment as "unreasonable and impractical."

"Requiring companies to provide helmets to riders is unduly burdensome and beyond the scope of appropriate city policy," Scott told city directors. "Little Rock city government should not be known for dictating the operations of private businesses."

The amendment barring scooters from areas zoned R-1 and R-2 did not reflect the fact that many residents do not generally know how a particular area is zoned, Scott said.

The amendments also would put an enforcement burden on police officers occupied with more serious offenses, Scott said. He added that the amendments "could require profiling to determine riders' ages, and this is not the approach our city will take."

At the meeting last week, Scott had warned city directors the additional safety measures would be a challenge to enforce.

The mayor also has repeatedly urged board members to focus on the financial side of the measure. He recently suggested they approve the ordinance so the city can begin collecting revenue from the devices in the form of a $75 per-device fee and an annual $10,000 franchise fee levied on each scooter company operating in the city.

But Kumpuris, a physician, at the Dec. 1 meeting questioned whether the money is "worth the increased risk -- or my perception of the increased risk -- to the citizens of our community and the districts of our community?"

The ordinance would set the rules and fees for all dockless-scooter companies operating in Little Rock, not just Lime, though the company arrived in Little Rock to begin a pilot project approximately two years ago. Lime's ongoing presence in the city led officials to rewrite the rules for the devices this fall, according to the introduction of the most recent version of the ordinance that went before the board.

Lime scooters typically abound in downtown Little Rock. The company removed the scooters from use in Little Rock amid the covid-19 pandemic this spring, but since then the devices have returned to city streets.

Riders can unlock a scooter using a mobile app and ride it to their destination, at which point they can step off and simply leave the scooter behind without returning the device to a docking station.

In addition to the safety and revenue components to the ordinance, the measure on scooters would restrict riders to traveling in the street, and specifically in bicycle lanes where such a lane is available. Currently, riders must travel on the sidewalk.

Language in the most recent version of the scooter ordinance gave the mayor the power to designate certain areas where riders would be allowed to travel on the sidewalk.

Before Scott's announcement of the veto, City Attorney Tom Carpenter told city directors on Dec. 1 that the measure would go into effect on Jan. 1.

San Francisco-based Neutron Holdings, Inc. does business under the name Lime and competes against other technology companies offering shared scooters such as Bird and Lyft.