• Olivia Jade Giannulli chose the "Red Table Talk" for her first public comments about the college admissions scandal involving her famous parents. Giannulli, 21, who admitted to nerves but said she considered the show a safe and open space, denied during Tuesday's episode that she was seeking sympathy. Her parents, "Full House" actor Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are behind bars after pleading guilty to paying a half-million dollars to get Olivia Jade and sister Isabella, 22, into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, though neither were rowers. "I'm not trying to victimize myself. I don't want pity. I don't deserve pity," Giannulli told Adrienne Banfield Norris, mom of series host Jada Pinkett Smith. "We messed up. I just want a second chance to be like, 'I recognize I messed up.'" However, a skeptical Banfield Norris wanted to know what the repercussions were "Because you're a beautiful young white woman who's been born into privilege, and there would be some people that would feel like, she'll be fine. I feel that way." Pinkett Smith, who brought Giannulli on her show over her mother's objections, struck an understanding tone. Giannulli, a onetime social influencer who lost deals and left USC in the scandal's aftermath, responded that she is trying to overcome her sheltered perspective. "I understand that I, just based off my skin color, I already had my foot in the door and I was already ahead of everybody else," she said. "I can recognize that going forward."

• A grandson of Forrest Fenn has confirmed that a medical school student from Michigan found a treasure chest containing valuables worth more than $1 million that the retired art and antiquities dealer stashed in the wilds of Wyoming over a decade ago. Jonathan "Jack" Stuef, 32, found the treasure in June, Fenn grandson Shiloh Forrest Old posted Monday on a website dedicated to the treasure. "We wish Jack the best of luck, and we hope that the searching community will treat him with the respect that he deserves," Old wrote. Stuef initially remained anonymous in a Medium article published in September in which he described finding the treasure but not specifically say how or where. An update Monday identified Stuef as the author. Fenn left clues to finding the treasure in a poem in a memoir entitled "The Thrill of the Chase." At the time, Fenn said he hid the chest filled with coins, gold nuggets and other valuables in the Rocky Mountains north of Santa Fe in either Colorado, Montana, New Mexico or Wyoming. The poem inspired many to go treasure hunting and at least four people died searching for the chest. Fenn, who died in September at age 90, announced June 6 that the treasure had been found but did not say by whom or where.