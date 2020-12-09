North Little Rock balances 2021 budget

North Little Rock City Hall at 300 Main St. is shown in this 2020 file photo. ( Stephen Simpson )

North Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department officials aren't expecting any staff cuts in 2021, but a reduced budget means unexpected expenses will have to come from the city's General Fund.

Interim director Jason Rhodes presented North Little Rock Parks and Recreation Commission officials Monday with a proposed 2021 budget, which was unanimously approved.

Revenue for the department is expected to decrease, from $8,331,693 in 2020 to $8,195,205 in 2021. Expenditures for 2021 also are expected to decrease, from $8,392,876 in 2020 to $8,195,205.

Rhodes said City Finance Director Ember Strange and Danny Bradley, chief of staff for Mayor Joe Smith, handled the 2021 budget instead of the Parks and Recreation staff.

"With 2020 being a year of unexpected circumstances, the 2021 budget was figured partially on current expenses (mostly salaries), revenue from 2019, anticipated decreased revenue for 2021 and projected bare-bone expenditures," Rhodes said in a written presentation. "There is no money for capital improvements."

Last month Strange presented the City Council with the initial draft of the proposed budget, which outlined expenditures from 2020 and the proposed budget and expenditures for 2021.

The Parks Department has been one of the hardest-hit departments during the pandemic, and the 2021 budget factors in some losses in revenue.

Strange said Parks Department funding factors in the food and services tax, the lodging tax, the food service tax and the Advertising and Promotions food service tax. Normally, she said, the Parks Department receives 70% of the Advertising and Promotions tax and the North Little Rock Advertising and Promotion Commission receives 30%, but the pandemic forced a change.

Rhodes said that after several meetings Parks and Recreation staff were told that anticipated figures had to be cut, then cut an additional 10% to balance the proposed revenue for next year.

"Some of the recommended cuts by finance could not be sustained so original figures were added back in," Rhodes said.

Rhodes said $850,000 will be transferred from the city's general fund to make the proposed 2021 budget balance. He said the transfer amount was partially due to the city receiving more in sales tax than expected, while the proposed hamburger tax revenue was much lower than anticipated.

"The good news is that no employees lost their jobs this year, nor is expected to for 2021 at this time," Rhodes said. "Depending on revenues received in 2021 and/or if an emergency expenditure arises in 2021, the budget may have to be reviewed again."

Revenue from Burns Park Golf Course is expected to increase, from $970,439 in 2020 to $999,027 in 2021. Revenue in all of the other departments besides administration is expected to decrease.

Several staff recommendations were requested to grant raises and add positions. The finance staff denied most of those but allowed for one full-time park maintenance worker position by eliminating two part-time laborer positions. A full-time golf assistant position also was added by eliminating two part-time laborer positions.

The budget will go before the City Council for final adoption Monday.