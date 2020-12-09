No shift on rules yet, says governor

Despite the escalation in the spread of the coronavirus in the state, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday that he wants to gather more input before deciding whether to place stricter limits on indoor gatherings.

He said he discussed the issue Tuesday during a meeting with officials and others in Benton, one of a series of meetings he plans to hold around the state to discuss a response to the virus.

"Because of the feedback and making sure we have all the questions answered, we're not issuing [new rules for events] today," Hutchinson said.

"We want to continue to hear from the communities that I'll be visiting later this week, and we want to make sure that we get that right."

Hutchinson spoke as the state's count of coronavirus cases rose by 2,283 -- the fifth daily increase over the course of a week that topped 2,000.

The death toll from the virus, as tracked by the state Department of Health, rose by 39, to 2,752.

The number of covid-19 patients in state hospitals rose by 28, to 1,081.

That was just short of the record 1,088 hospitalized patients as of Dec. 2.

The number of patients on ventilators remained unchanged from a day earlier at 182.

Since June 15, organizers planning events with more than 100 people are required to submit a plan to the Health Department for approval.

Health Secretary Jose Romero has said officials have discussed lowering the threshold for indoor gatherings so that organizers of events with more than 10 people are required to submit a plan.

During the meeting at the Benton Event Center, "there were some questions asked," Hutchinson recalled at his weekly news conference on the pandemic.

He said a regulation that creates confusion would do "more damage than good."

"And so we're trying to get this right, and there's some questions that were raised: What does it apply to in the school environment? I wanted to make sure that we have all those answers, and so we're still weighing this and we're going to continue to work on it."

He added that some events are already being canceled, including some in Saline County and ones that had been scheduled to happen at the Governor's Mansion.

"Some can be done very safely, but people are making judgments, and so this is slowing down naturally because we're talking about it and the risk associated with it," he said. "We may or may not actually put it in a guideline form."

In the meantime, he encouraged organizers of events of all sizes to consult with the Health Department about precautions that should be taken.

Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, who attended the meeting with Hutchinson and local officials, said the tighter restriction on gatherings, if implemented, should be clearly communicated and equally applied.

He said he didn't want people to cancel events unnecessarily because of confusion, hurting the economy.

"If everyone does their part, we can get this thing turned around and prevent any further regulations," Hammer said.

PRISON OUTBREAKS

The cases that were added in the state included 1,437 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

The other 846 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

The state's cumulative case count rose to 174,325.

That comprised 150,612 confirmed cases and 23,713 probable ones.

The number of cases that were considered active rose by 404, to 18,461, as new cases outpaced recoveries.

At a record level since Friday, the average number of state cases added each day over a rolling seven-day period rose by 48, to 2,145.

Pulaski County had the most new cases on Tuesday, with 230, followed by Washington County with 175, Benton County with 151, Garland County with 118 and Faulkner County with 115.

Among prison and jail inmates, the Health Department's count of cases rose by 19.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said the count of cases rose by 15, to 73, at the McPherson Unit near Newport; by one, to 1,429 at the Ouachita River Unit in Malvern; and by one, to seven, at the East Central Arkansas Community Correction Center in West Memphis.

Of those prisons, the McPherson Unit had the largest number of cases that were active, 42, followed by the Ouachita River Unit, which had five, and the West Memphis lockup, which had four.

Statewide, the percentage of PCR tests that were positive over a rolling seven-day period fell from 12.1% as of Sunday to 11% as of Monday, according to the Health Department.

The percentage for a given day tends to increase as more test results are reported. Hutchinson has said he wants to keep the percentage below 10%.

Larry Shackelford, chief executive officer of Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville and a member of Hutchinson's winter covid-19 task force, said at the afternoon news conference that the number of patients in Washington and Benton county hospitals with the virus has grown over the past few weeks from being in the 70s to more than 110 as of Tuesday.

"This next two to four weeks is key," he said. "We know that resources, including hospitals and clinics, are going to be tested."

"Today, we met our July 7 high of 113 patients in our NWA hospital COVID units. With us not quite two weeks out from Thanksgiving and upcoming holiday celebrations just weeks apart, we have grave concern that our hospitalizations will continue to rise, and we will be in a very tough staffing situation," Martine Pollard, spokeswoman for the Northwest Arkansas Covid-19 health care community, said in a release Tuesday.

TRACING LAGS

Hutchinson said case investigators and contact tracers have been "overwhelmed" by the number of new cases.

According to a weekly Health Department report released Tuesday, the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care, one of the state's two main contact-tracing contractors, reported reaching just 56.6% of the infected people who were assigned to it in November within 24 hours, down from 81% in October.

Last week, it reported reaching 46.3% of its cases within 24 hours.

Similarly, the number of "contacts" of infected people it reached within 24 hours fell from 74.2% in October to 52.8% in November.

The number for last week was 56.6%.

The other main contractor, General Dynamics Information Technology, reported reaching 93.1% of the infected people who were assigned to it in November, the same percentage as it did the month before, according to a Health Department report.

Asked last week about the foundation's drop in performance, Health Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said it took on a larger caseload than General Dynamics over the week of Thanksgiving.

She said the foundation's staff "cross trained" in case investigation, which involves interviewing people who test positive and directing them to isolate.

"They were dedicated to the case investigation work resulting in fewer contact tracing hours," McNeill said in an email.

"[Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care] advised 99.0% of index cases and 99.7 % of contacts received in the week ending 11/28/20, were attempted within 48 hours."

She said a pilot project in which General Dynamics sends text messages asking for people who test positive to call the company "seems to have contributed to the call completion rate for [General Dynamics]."

In its latest pandemic forecast report, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health said the state "should expect case management and contact tracing to become more burdensome as the number of infected residents continues to grow."

"While we have not evaluated and cannot evaluate the ability of the state to effectively conduct contact tracing, where we may first see system failure is in testing, contact tracing, and case management," researchers wrote in the report.

MEETING CLOSED

Hammer is one of 18 lawmakers named as plaintiffs in a lawsuit alleging Hutchinson's response to the pandemic exceeds his authority.

The suit was dismissed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen in October. Attorneys for the plaintiffs have filed a notice of appeal to the state Supreme Court.

The others at the meeting in Benton included Rep. Lanny Fite, R-Benton; Mike Moore, regulatory administrator at the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration; Saline County Judge Jeff Arey; Benton Mayor Tom Farmer; Bryant Mayor Allen Scott; Benton Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Gary James; Saline Health System CEO Michael Stewart; and Blake Torres, owner of West Side Pharmacy.

Aside from Hutchinson's opening remarks and brief question-and-answer session with reporters afterward, the meeting was closed to the public.

In the parking lot outside, about a dozen people, none wearing masks, gathered. One woman held a sign reading, "I will NOT comply."

Saline County resident Wayne Beech said the group had thought the discussion, which was described as a community meeting in a news release from the governor's office Monday, would be open to the public and that small businesses hurt by the pandemic and policies related to it were to be represented.

Hutchinson said he wanted the discussion to be private to ensure the free flow of ideas and so the event would comply with public-health guidelines.

He said he wanted to speak with those engaged in the Saline County's response to the pandemic about what's happening in the community and discuss ideas for safely getting through the holiday season.

"We've got to get through a cold winter with holidays ahead of us in a way that does not overload our hospitals, in a way that does not increase the spread, in a way that does not increase death in Arkansas," Hutchinson said.

The county has had more than 5,500 covid-19 cases, including 767 that were active as of Tuesday, and 65 deaths.

WHITE HOUSE REPORT

In its latest report to the state, the White House coronavirus task force labeled Arkansas as being in the "red zone" for both its new cases per capita last week and the percentage of positive tests.

States were considered to be in the red zone for new cases if they had 101 or more new cases per 100,000 residents during the seven-day span ending Friday.

They were placed in the red zone for test "positivity" if more than 10% of their PCR tests were positive during the week that ended Dec. 2.

Arkansas' rate was 10.8%, up from 9.5% a week earlier.

Nationwide, only one state, Hawaii, was not in the red zone for new cases. Thirty-four states were listed as being in the red zone for test positivity.

Arkansas ranked 25th in the country for new cases per capita and had the 32nd-highest positivity rate.

The state's 161 covid-19 deaths last week translated to a rate of 5.3 per 100,000, the country's 20th-highest rate.

Arkansas also ranked No. 2, behind Maryland, in its hospital admissions of covid-19 patients per 100 hospital beds -- a ranking that was included for the first time in this week's report.

Arkansas had 2,690 such admissions in the week that ended Friday, translating to a rate of 36 per 100 hospital beds, according to the report.

The report listed 38 Arkansas counties as being in the "red zone."

That was up from 35 counties in the previous week's report.

The report noted a drop in testing during the week that ended Dec. 2, which included Thanksgiving weekend.

"Early signs of plateauing did not materialize; cases and new hospital admissions are increasing with a 40% reduction of PCR testing over the past week," the report said, describing the spread of the virus in the state as "unyielding."

It continued to recommend the state limit dining in restaurants to 25% of capacity, instead of two-thirds of capacity, and to suggest that the state "pause" extracurricular school activities.

"Despite the severity of this surge and the threat to the hospital systems, many state and local governments are not implementing the same mitigation policies that stemmed the tide of the summer surge; that must happen now," the report said.

FEWER BEDS AVAILABLE

On Tuesday, 2,267 hospital beds -- 173 fewer from the previous day -- were available out of 8,927, meaning 75% of the beds were full, according to Health Department data. (Total beds include a few hundred in psychiatric or rehabilitation facilities that are not used for covid-19 care.)

Out of the state's 1,161 intensive-care beds, only 77-- or 6.6% -- remained available. ICUs had 394 covid-19 patients as of Tuesday afternoon, up from 385 on Monday.

Out of the state's 1,053 ventilators in inventory, 661 -- or 63% -- remained available, 13 more than the previous day.

There were 25 fewer regular hospital beds -- whether filled or empty -- in the state, going from 8,952 to 8,927. There were four fewer ICU beds, going from 1,165 to 1,161.

Ventilator inventory remained the same.

The state's total bed capacity -- hospital beds that can be staffed whether or not they are occupied -- remained the same at 8,780 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Maximum flex bed capacity -- the number of beds at the hospital regardless of the facility's ability to staff them -- remained the same at 11,204.

UAMS Medical Center was still performing elective surgeries, but it was operating at maximum capacity in its ICU with only two open critical care beds, spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said.

"However, that number changes frequently during the day as patients are moved out of the ICU and new trauma and emergency patients are admitted," Taylor said.

Not counting beds for patients in labor and delivery, the neonatal intensive care unit or those in the Psychiatric Research Institute, UAMS had 25 staffed, available beds out of 337 regular beds as of late Tuesday, Taylor said.

"That too will change later today as patients come out of surgery, are discharged, admitted from the outside, moved from the ICU, or are transferred from other hospitals in the state," she said.

FORECAST WORSENS

Compared with its previous forecast, the report released Tuesday by the College of Public Health predicted a higher number of active infections and hospitalizations in the spring, when infections were forecast to peak.

The latest forecast, dated Friday, predicts active infections will peak at 40,348 on March 24 under a moderate scenario or 70,037 on March 23 under a worst-case scenario.

Those numbers include infections predicted to be confirmed through tests as well as those of people who don't get tested.

Of those with active infections during the peak under the moderate scenario, 2,663 were predicted to require hospitalization, including 932 who will need intensive care and 326 who will be on ventilators.

In a worst-case scenario, 4,622 were predicted to require hospitalization with 1,618 in intensive care and 566 on ventilators.

The previous forecast report, dated Nov. 20, predicted that active infections would peak at 32,435 on April 4 under a moderate scenario, with just 778 of those infected requiring hospitalization.

Even under that report's worst-case scenario, with active infections peaking at 61,123 on March 31, only 1,446 were predicted to require hospitalization.

The latest report said the "proportion of active infections estimated to require hospitalization has been increased to better reflect recent trends in Arkansas data."

The report also predicts the state's death toll from the virus will grow to 3,623 by Jan. 31.

"This is an increase of 1,121 deaths compared to actual number of deaths at the end of November," the researchers wrote.