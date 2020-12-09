Platt a fixture on field for LR Christian

Corey Platt JR. (4) of Little Rock Christian scores a touchdown against Harrison at F.S. Garrison Stadium, Harrison, Arkansas , Friday, December 4, 2020 / Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/ David Beach

Little Rock Christian counts on Corey Platt Jr. to be its best player.

He's taken on the challenge with ease.

The senior two-way player has been instrumental in the Warriors reaching their third consecutive Class 5A state championship game.

Platt, who has orally committed to Tulane, is listed as a wide receiver and linebacker but usually is all over the field.

On offense, he's lined up at running back, wide receiver and at quarterback in Wildcat formations. Defensively, he's been at linebacker, safety and defensive back.

Little Rock Christian Coach Eric Cohu discussed his plans with Platt in the offseason to have him play all over the field for the Warriors, who lost five starters on defense from a year ago.

"It was a simple discussion," Cohu said. "I told him, 'We need you on every play.' He embraced the role. He's handled it perfectly."

Platt accepted the challenge without hesitation.

"It's fun," Platt said. "I can play anywhere on the field. If they need me at left tackle, I'll do whatever helps win a championship."

Platt proved how important he is to the Warriors in the Class 5A semifinals Friday at Harrison to advance to the state championship game against Pulaski Academy on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

In a 52-28 victory over the Goblins, Platt accounted for 180 yards and 6 touchdowns. He rushed for 133 yards and 5 touchdowns on 8 carries, and caught 3 passes for 47 yards and another score.

"He had a phenomenal game," Cohu said. "He's been doing that all year."

Platt has scored 24 touchdowns on offense, including 14 receiving and 10 rushing, for the Warriors (9-2), the No. 2 seed from the 5A-Central Conference. He's caught 41 passes for 673 yards and is averaging 16.4 yards per catch. On the ground, Platt is at 43 carries for 412 yards (9.6 ypc).

Defensively, Platt has 71 tackles, including 3 for a loss, along with 4 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries. In 2019, Platt had 154 tackles (10 for a loss), 4 sacks and 4 interceptions.

"He's very important to us," Cohu said. "He's durable. He plays both sides of the ball. Every defense keys in on him. He played middle linebacker week one against Little Rock Central and shut down their running game.

"He's just a really versatile player. He makes plays."

Platt originally committed to Arkansas State University, but in early October he decommitted. A month later, he pledged to Tulane of the American Athletic Conference.

"The education at Tulane is eye-opening," Platt said. "They just beat up on Memphis (35-21 on Saturday) and likely are going to a bowl game. I want to go down there and make the program better."

Also planning to join Platt at Tulane is Conway senior wide receiver Bryce Bohanon, who finished his final season with the Wampus Cats with 18 touchdowns.

Platt said he texted Bohanon after committing to Tulane and said, "Let's go turn up New Orleans."

Along with Tulane and ASU, Platt said Kansas and Oklahoma State showed interest in him.

Cohu said several SEC coaches projected Platt as a safety, but his versatility gives Tulane Coach Willie Fritz options.

"That's what's so attractive about him," Cohu said. "Coaches have said he can fit a lot of different positions."

Platt play his final game for the Warriors on Saturday. Cohu believes Platt has set a great example for the program over the past three seasons.

"He's an outstanding worker," Cohu said. "He brings great leadership and a work ethic. He is one of our hardest workers. He never misses a practice or a game.

"The kids follow him."

Two years ago, Platt was part of the Warriors' state championship victory over Pulaski Academy. Then, in 2019, the Warriors lost to the Bruins in the final.

On Saturday, Platt hopes to finish his high school football career with a victory over the Bruins.

"Coach Cohu tells us, if you want people to remember you, you have to win in December," Platt said. "It would mean everything."