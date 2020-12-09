Red Wolves' opponent Saturday cancels season finale

Arkansas State University football’s frenzied season of postponements, rescheduling and cancellations took one final turn Wednesday as the Red Wolves’ Saturday season finale against Incarnate Word was canceled due to coronavirus-related issues within the Cardinals program.

The contest, originally set for 2 p.m. Saturday at ASU’s Centennial Bank Stadium, will not be rescheduled.

“Even though we’ve seen cancellations and postponements across the country this season and dealt with these scheduling challenges ourselves, it is still disappointing news for our team that we aren’t going to be able play this game,” ASU Athletic Director Terry Mohajir said in a news release. “We were looking forward to being back in Centennial Bank Stadium, especially for our seniors, but understand UIW’s situation.”

The Red Wolves currently are 4-7 with no more games scheduled for this season.