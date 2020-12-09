BASKETBALL

UALR's Nowell gets recognition

Three double-doubles and a heavy hand in a pair of Trojans victories earned UALR guard Markquis Nowell the Sun Belt player of the week honors, the league announced Tuesday, marking the fourth time the junior has received the recognition.

Nowell averaged 19 points, 11.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds across three games last week as the Trojans improved to 3-2 on the season with wins over Duquesne and the University of Central Arkansas. The 5-9 guard fell a rebound shy of a triple-double in the 77-66 win over Duquesne on Nov. 30, posting 13 points, 11 assists and 9 rebounds before following it up with 25 points and 10 assists in a loss to Winthrop on Thursday.

At the Jack Stephens Center on Sunday, Nowell poured in 19 points and matched a career-high 13 assists as UALR pushed past Central Arkansas, 86-83.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will return to the floor Tuesday to host Texas A&M-Texarkana (4-0).

-- Eli Lederman

UALR's Caicedo earns SBC honor

UALR point guard Mayra Caicedo was named Sun Belt Conference women's player of the week Tuesday.

Caicedo, who joined the Trojans this season after two years at New Mexico Junior College, dazzled against Memphis on Dec. 1, registering 10 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds to guide UALR (2-1) to its first win of the season.

On Saturday, the junior was a force once again in a 82-74 victory over Vanderbilt -- the Trojans' first over an SEC opponent since 2015. She scored 14 points and set a program record with 14 assists.

UALR will seek a second consecutive victory over an SEC opponent when the Trojans host No. 10 Texas A&M (4-0) on Thursday night. Tip off at the Jack Stephens Center is set for 6:30 p.m.

-- Eli Lederman

ATU men, women add to schedule

Arkansas Tech University announced Tuesday that its men's and women's teams will open their seasons Jan. 3 with nonconference games.

The women will take on the University of the Ozarks at 2 p.m., with the men taking on Southwestern Christian approximately 30 minutes after the women's game ends. Fans will not be permitted to attend either game, but both games will be broadcast locally on KCJC-FM, 102.3, as well as a live audio stream on the athletic department's website, ArkansasTechSports.com.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services