Teen robbed at Southwest High School, Little Rock police say; suspect, 17, charged as adult

Little Rock police arrested a 17-year-old boy and charged him as an adult after a student was assaulted in a Southwest High School bathroom on Tuesday and robbed of over $1,000 in cash, according to authorities.

The 15-year-old student was washing his hands when Corey Click of Little Rock reportedly put him in a headlock, threw him to the ground and began punching and kicking him, a police report states.

The victim told officers that, while was on the ground, Click went into his pockets and took $1,075, according to the report.

The victim was transported to Arkansas Children’s Hospital with severe bruising in the right side of his face and a cut under his left eye, police said.

According to the report, Click later showed up at the police station for questioning and was transported to Pulaski County Jail. Click was charged with one count of robbery, to which he pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, court records show.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 8.