Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Teen robbed at Southwest High School, Little Rock police say; suspect, 17, charged as adult

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 2:32 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police arrested a 17-year-old boy and charged him as an adult after a student was assaulted in a Southwest High School bathroom on Tuesday and robbed of over $1,000 in cash, according to authorities.

The 15-year-old student was washing his hands when Corey Click of Little Rock reportedly put him in a headlock, threw him to the ground and began punching and kicking him, a police report states.

The victim told officers that, while was on the ground, Click went into his pockets and took $1,075, according to the report.

The victim was transported to Arkansas Children’s Hospital with severe bruising in the right side of his face and a cut under his left eye, police said.

According to the report, Click later showed up at the police station for questioning and was transported to Pulaski County Jail. Click was charged with one count of robbery, to which he pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, court records show.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 8.

Print Headline: Teen robbed in Southwest High School bathroom, Little Rock police say

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT