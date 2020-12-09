Texas suing 4 states over election

FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, Texas State's Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight line for the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence at Love Field in Dallas. Rep. Chip Roy a Republican congressman from Texas became the most presentiment member his party to call for the resignation of the state’s Republican attorney general, following revelations that Paxton’s top deputies reported him to law enforcement for alleged crimes including bribery and abuse of office. Roy said in a Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, statement that Paxton must resign “for the good of the people of Texas.” (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez File)

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he's suing Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin directly in the U.S. Supreme Court, accusing the battleground states of exploiting the coronavirus pandemic to enact last-minute changes illegally to mail-in voting rules.

Paxton, a supporter of President Donald Trump, claims the states "flooded their people with unlawful ballot applications and ballots" and ignored rules for counting mail-in ballots, according to a news release announcing the litigation. The allegations echo those made by Trump and his allies in dozens of lawsuits filed in the same swing states after President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

"These flaws cumulatively preclude knowing who legitimately won the 2020 election and threaten to cloud all future elections," Texas said in a motion seeking high court approval to file the suit.

The suit comes on the safe harbor deadline for states to certify their slates of electors but before the electoral college meets Monday. Paxton, who is seeking an order that would block electors from the four states from participating, requested an expedited briefing schedule requiring the defendant states to file briefs today and oral arguments to be heard on Friday. If the court fails to act before the electors vote, "a grave cloud will hang over not only the presidency but also the republic," he said.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge issued a statement late Tuesday promising to support the Texas lawsuit through "all legally appropriate manners," but did not say whether she planned to join the lawsuit, file her own lawsuit or amicus brief, or take some other action.

A spokeswoman for Rutledge declined to say publicly what the attorney general meant by her statement.

"The motion filed by the Texas attorney general is a publicity stunt, not a serious legal pleading," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "The erosion of confidence in our democratic system isn't attributable to the good people of Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia or Pennsylvania but rather to partisan officials, like Mr. Paxton, who place loyalty to a person over loyalty to their country."

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul called the suit "embarrassing," while Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro called the claims "uniquely unserious."

Paxton "is constitutionally, legally and factually wrong about Georgia," Katie Byrd, spokeswoman for the state's attorney general, Chris Carr, said in a statement.

According to Paxton, the U.S. Constitution only grants state legislatures the authority to make changes to election laws, and election officials, like secretaries of states, violated the law in doing so. The Texas suit also claims those states violated the equal protection clause by allowing Democratic-leaning counties to restrict Republican poll-watchers or accept ballots with minor errors.

Courts nationwide have rejected these arguments, holding that state officials had a right to change rules for mail-in ballots to prevent spread of the virus in crowded polling places and protect the right to vote. Democratic state officials involved in other lawsuits with the president's campaign have accused Trump of trying to undermine faith in U.S. elections to hobble the president-elect as he takes office.

The move comes as Trump and his allies say their lawsuits aimed at reversing his loss to Joe Biden would be substantiated, if only judges were allowed to hear the cases.

But judges have been among the harshest critics of the legal arguments put forth by Trump's legal team.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker threw out a lawsuit challenging Michigan's election results that had been filed two days after the state certified the results for Biden. Parker, appointed by President Barack Obama, said the case embodied the phrase "This ship has sailed."

"This lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief plaintiffs seek ... and more about the impact of their allegations on people's faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government."

In Georgia, U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten, appointed by President George W. Bush, dismissed a lawsuit filed by attorney Sidney Powell, who was dropped from the Trump legal team a few weeks ago but has still continued to spread claims of a faulty election.

The lawsuit claimed widespread fraud meant to illegally manipulate the vote count in favor of Biden. The suit said the scheme was carried out in different ways, including ballot stuffing, votes flipped by the election system from Trump to Biden and problems with absentee ballots. The judge summarily rejected those claims.

Batten said the lawsuit sought "perhaps the most extraordinary relief ever sought in any federal court in connection with an election."

He said the lawsuit sought to ignore the will of voters in Georgia, which certified the state for Biden again Monday after three vote counts.

In state courts, too, the lawsuits have failed. In Arizona on Friday, Judge Randall Warner, an independent appointed in 2007 by Democratic former Gov. Janet Napolitano, threw out a bid to undo Biden's victory.

Arizona Republican Party Chairman Kelli Ward challenged of ballots in metro Phoenix that were duplicated because voters' earlier ballots were damaged or could not be run through tabulators.

Warner wrote: "There is no evidence that the inaccuracies were intentional or part of a fraudulent scheme. They were mistakes. And given both the small number of duplicate ballots and the low error rate, the evidence does not show any impact on the outcome."

In Nevada on Friday, Judge James Todd Russell in Carson City ruled that attorneys for Republican electors failed to provide clear or convincing evidence of fraud or illegality.

Information for this article was contributed by Erik Larson, Greg Stohr and Margaret Newkirk of Bloomberg News; by Colleen Long, Ed White, Kate Brumback, Jacques Billeaud, Ken Ritter and Maryclaire Dale of The Associated Press; and by John Moritz of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.