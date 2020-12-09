UAPB basketball vie against Red Wolves

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff campus is shown in this undated file photo.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's basketball team returns to action in a 6 p.m. game today at Arkansas State.

The UAPB Sports Network radio broadcast begins at 5:45 p.m. on 99.3 FM, online at www.uapblionsroar.com/live, and on the free UAPB Athletics app.

The game will also be video streamed on ESPN+.

The Golden Lions returned home Sunday from a challenging five-game, two-week trip with games at Marquette University, University of Wisconsin, Iowa State University, Northwestern University and Saint Louis University.

Today, the Golden Lions and Red Wolves will meet for only the sixth time -- and the first since 2005.

"I take my hat off to these young men for doing what they did and continuing to work and play hard," said UAPB head men's basketball coach George Ivory. "You could tell the difference in the last couple of days in practice. The guys had a lot of spirit and a lot of energy, and they are really looking forward to the game."

Shaun Doss Jr. posted his second 20-point game of the season with a game-high 23 points against Saint Louis on Saturday. He is second in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in scoring, averaging 18.2 points per game, and he has scored in double figures in every game this season.

Joshuwan Johnson (7.8 ppg), Markedric Bell (7.6 ppg) and Dequan Morris (7.2 ppg) are the top scorers behind Doss, with each player posting at least one double-digit scoring game this season. Bell has posted two games of double -figure scoring and rebounding, with Morris recording a double-double as well. Both Bell and Morris lead the team in rebounds, averaging 5.6 per game.

Arkansas State (1-3) lost road contests at Marshall University (70-56), Morehead State University. (69-61), and University of Memphis (83-54) before posting a home win Friday vs. Crowley's Ridge College (115-49).

Caleb Fields leads three Red Wolves in double figures, averaging 14.5 points per game along with 4.5 rebounds. Norchad Omier is second in scoring (10.7 ppg) and leads the team in rebounds (8.0 rpg).