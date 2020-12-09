U.N. workers face gunfire, detention in Ethiopian region

Ethiopian Tigrayan refugee 27-year-old Aksamaweet Garazgerer, who is living with HIV, stands in front of her temporary shelter at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Garazgerer has lived with HIV for the last 14 years and a trip to the clinic is a daily occurrence since she got to the camp searching for antiretroviral medication for HIV. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Ethiopia's security forces shot at and detained United Nations staff members as they tried to reach part of the embattled Tigray region, a senior official said Tuesday, and he blamed the U.N. workers for trying to reach areas where "they were not supposed to go."

The shooting occurred amid soaring frustration among humanitarian officials as desperately needed aid is still not freely reaching the Tigray region more than a week after the U.N. and Ethiopia's government signed a deal for access.

The senior government official, Redwan Hussein, told reporters that the U.N. employees "broke" two checkpoints and were trying to go through a third when they were fired upon. He said the workers have since been released.

"They were told in some areas they were not supposed to move. But they indulged themselves in a kind of adventurous expedition," he said.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric called the report "alarming" and said U.N. officials "are engaging at the highest level with the federal government to express our concerns and avoid any such incidents in the future."

He said the four U.N. staff members on Sunday had been trying to assess roads, a key step before larger aid convoys can go in. Another U.N. spokesman, Farhan Haq, said the staff members were stopped at a military checkpoint near Sheraro. The town is near the Eritrean border.

Ethiopia's government is making it clear that it intends to manage the flow of humanitarian aid, but the U.N. has sought unfettered and neutral access according to international principles.

"The situation on the ground is complicated" at the local level, Dujarric said, and discussions continue with the government "to try to get where we want to be."

Crucially, the deal allows aid only in areas under Ethiopian government control. The government on Tuesday said 44 truckloads of food aid had been delivered to Shire, the main town near refugee camps.

Ethiopia's government late last month declared victory in the conflict in the Tigray region against the Tigray People's Liberation Front. The government asserts that the fighting has stopped except for some "sporadic shootings," but the Tigray People's Liberation Front has said fighting continues. The group's leaders are on the run.

Food, medicine and other aid for some 6 million people -- about 1 million of them now displaced -- are in the balance. Of special concern are camps that are home to nearly 100,000 refugees from Eritrea amid reports that they have been attacked and abducted. The camps are near the border with Eritrea, which some fleeing people have accused of entering the conflict, an allegation that Ethiopia denies.

The U.N. announced the deal with Ethiopia's government last week, saying it was signed on Nov. 29.

The fighting in the region broke out Nov. 4 between Ethiopia's government and the government of the Tigray region after months of rising tensions.

Information for this article was contributed by Edith M. Lederer and Fay Abuelgasim of The Associated Press.

Tigrayans who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, start wood fires to prepare dinner, in front of their temporary shelters at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)