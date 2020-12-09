Sections
The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Dumas' Kylin James

by Richard Davenport | Today at 6:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption 2021 RB Kylin James.

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Dumas’ Kylin James.

Class: 2021

Position: RB

Size: 6-1, 216 pounds

Stats: As a senior, he had 236 carries for 2,425 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 7 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Offers: Central Arkansas, Murray State, William & Mary

Coach George Shelton:

“The thing he really does is he attacks the line of scrimmage and has the ability to read the second-level linebackers and bounce to the edge. He’s strong on any outside linebacker that’s trying to make a tackle inside-out on him. He’s great with his stiff arm and then he has tremendous leg drive. He’s a handful. Once he gets to the second level, no matter if he’s on the edge or in the interior part of your defense, he’s a hard guy to bring down for linebackers and safeties.

“He has a very good work ethic. Very powerful in the weight room. He did a good job of adjusting to the things we were trying to do scheme-wise as in a little three-back football. It's something he had really not done before.”

