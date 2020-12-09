Washington County officials reject 2021 budget

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County's justices of the peace on Tuesday voted down an ordinance establishing the county's 2021 budget, leaving the county with one more scheduled meeting to keep county government funded.

"This is Dec. 8," said Ann Harbison, justice of the peace for District 14 and chairwoman of the Finance & Budget Committee. "If we don't have a budget, we can meet every day, including Christmas, until we get this done."

State law requires each county's Quorum Court to approve a budget for 2021 by the end of the current calendar year. If no budget is approved, no county money can be expended, according to information from the Association of Arkansas Counties.

A vote on Washington County's 2021 budget ordinance was rejected Tuesday night, with four justices of the peace voting in favor, seven against and two abstaining. The justices of the peace also rejected the county Road Department's 2021 budget at Tuesday's meeting. Some justices of the peace said they still want more information on the Road Department's work plan for 2021 and on the operation of a county dirt mine near Winslow.

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality noted issues with water quality at the site, has said the county is not in compliance with its permits and said the construction of a dam on the site of the dirt pit was not allowed under the existing permit. The county sent a proposal to remedy those problems to the ADEQ on Nov. 20.

Harbison said she will have both of the failed ordinances placed on the agenda for the Dec. 17 meeting of the Quorum Court.

"This is another item that's failed, but it's another item I'm putting on the agenda for the Quorum Court," Harbison said. "If we don't approve a budget, then the county closes on Dec. 31."

The justices of the peace spent some time Tuesday night discussing amendments to the budget for employee raises agreed upon at previous meetings. The justices of the peace had endorsed a proposal to give all county employees raises of $1,560. Employees of the Washington County Sheriff's Office who are included in a step-pay system would receive the raises called for in that system but not the $1,560.

Lisa Ecke, justice of the peace for District 6 in southeastern Springdale and northeastern Fayetteville, proposed an amendment to give county employees 3% raises instead of the flat dollar amounts. Ecke said the 3% raises would cost the county about $140,000 less in 2021 and be more equitable than the flat raises, which she called "socialism."

Eva Madison, justice of the peace for District 9 in Fayetteville, disagreed with Ecke and said the justices of the peace shouldn't be making changes to the agreed-upon raises without giving advance notice to county employees. Madison also said the 3% raises would provide less to employees who need it most.

"The 3% costs less because it gives less money to those at the bottom who need it most," Madison said. "To do this on Dec. 8 when employees have had no notice is not fair. It's pulling a fast one and reaching into the pockets of the lower-paid employees."

The justices of the peace did agree to a request to have the county pay one third of the cost of operating the Elkins District Court, which would be $19,535.21 in 2021.

Mayor Bruce Ledford told the justices of the peace the caseload for the court has grown to the point that instead of meeting once a month the court now meets weekly. Ledford said that in 2019 the court had 1,183 county cases, 454 cases from Goshen and 480 cases from Elkins. Ledford said he is asking that both Goshen and Washington County pay one third of the cost of the court's expenses related to salaries, computer expenses, copier expenses and information technology costs.

Patrick Deakins, justice of the peace for District 5 in northeastern Washington County, suggested that the state should be asked to offset the cost because district courts are part of the state court system.

"I am kind of tired of taking up state commitments at the county level," Deakins said.

Madison said she agrees the state should provide more support and the Legislature should address the problem but said in practical terms that is unlikely to happen soon.

"The system isn't set up for the mayor of Elkins to run down to Little Rock and ask for $19,000," Madison said. "If he does, every district court will be asking for the same thing."

Harbison said after the meeting she thinks the budget can be approved if the justices of the peace decide they can continue to pursue information on the Road Department's operations as a separate issue.