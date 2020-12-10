3rd claim filed in 24-vote loss

Rep. Jim Sorvillo, R-Little Rock, on Tuesday announced his third legal challenge seeking to prevent his opponent, Democrat Ashley Hudson, from assuming office after her 24-vote victory in last month's election in House District 32.

The three-term Republican lawmaker's latest effort is a lawsuit filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court, where Sorvillo previously saw a similar lawsuit dismissed by Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen. This time, Sorvillo's lawsuit drew Circuit Judge Mackie Pierce, according to court records.

The lawsuit -- filed just before midnight Monday -- claims that several issues during and after the Nov. 3 election may have affected the outcome in the close race. Mainly, Sorvillo has pointed to a batch of up to 32 erroneously counted ballots that are greater than Hudson's margin of victory.

Hudson, however, has argued that the ballots were legally cast and should have been counted. Even if they were not, she has said, Sorvillo likely won at least a few of the ballots, making it improbable that they would have flipped the final result.

After having his previous lawsuit dismissed, Sorvillo appealed the decision to the Arkansas Supreme Court, only to drop the appeal earlier this month after he and his attorney decided to take their case to the state Claims Commission.

The Claims Commission on Monday agreed to hold a hearing to consider Sorvillo's election challenge on Dec. 22. Hours later, Sorvillo and his attorney, A.J. Kelly, filed the new lawsuit.

Kelly declined to say Tuesday why he was filing a new lawsuit just a week after voluntarily dropping a similar lawsuit that was before the Supreme Court. The new lawsuit asks the circuit court to issue an emergency order blocking the secretary of state's office from certifying the results in the election or taking any other steps toward seating Hudson until at least Jan. 15.

That date is four days after the House is scheduled to convene Jan. 11 and have new members sworn in.

"Have to let the filings speak for themselves at this point," Kelly said in a text message Tuesday.

In the complaint filed with the court, Kelly called the decision by the Pulaski County Election Commission to certify the results of the House District 32 race "an inexplicable -- and un-conscionable -- rush to judgment."

The commission, which is made up of two Republicans and one Democrat, had delayed its certification of the results while Sorvillo sought a court order to stop them. After Sorvillo's case was dismissed, the commission certified the results ahead of the deadline to do so.

On Tuesday, Hudson reacted to news of Sorvillo's latest challenge by repeating the assertion that he was "forum shopping" to find a ruling immediately favorable to his claims.

"It appears that every time he gets close to having to prove his case, he goes to another forum," Hudson said.

Despite Sorvillo's repeated election challenges, Hudson has been moving forward with preparations to join the House at the start of the legislative session in January.

Last week, Hudson participated in an organizational caucus where she drew a seniority ranking for the upcoming session and selected her committee assignments.

Hudson's attorney, Jennifer Waymack Standerfer, filed a request to intervene in Sorvillo's latest lawsuit Tuesday. Hudson said Standerfer would file a response to the lawsuit in the coming days.

In his complaint to the Claims Commission, Sorvillo asked that the commission recommend a new election be held in House District 32. He previously made a similar request in last month's lawsuit, but did not include the request in the lawsuit announced Tuesday.

The Claims Commission is a quasi-judicial body whose decisions are ultimately reviewed by the Legislature.